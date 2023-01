TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for January 24, 2023: how to watch Baseball Hall of Fame announcements

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 17

FC Schalke 04 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Bayern München vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — ESPN, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at La Salle — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Indiana State at Drake — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Hartford at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College Golf

College Central: College Golf Spring Preview — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 2: Short Game Secrets — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2018 The Players: Webb Simpson — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPNews, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now live from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Hall of Fame Election Announcement — MLB Network, 4 p.m. (actual announcement to be made at 6 p.m.)

MLB Tonight: Hall of Fame Announcement — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami — TNT/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans — Altitude 2/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, midnight

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Talking Football — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Montreal — NESN/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Washington Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Anaheim at Arizona/Washington at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Serie A

Matchday 19

SS Lazio vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NxtLvlSports, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NxtLvlSports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NxtLvlSports, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season premiere) — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN+, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

