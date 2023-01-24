Read full article on original website
WJLA
Gov. Moore announces Paul Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation
ANNAPOLIS (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore appointed Paul J. Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation on Tuesday. Wiedefeld most recently served as Vice President with the international architectural and engineering firm HDR, where he serves as the US Northeast Transportation Business Director. Before being a part of HDR Wiedefeld lead Washington Metro as General Manager and CEO from 2015 to 2022.
WJLA
Va. lawmaker plans to withdraw 'rushed' legislation as talks of casino near Dulles rage on
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Now that Metro’s Silver Line has fully opened in northern Virginia, what about a full-scale casino moving in?. It is an idea being floated at the General Assembly in Richmond this week. In fact, two pieces of legislation have been formally introduced. Virginia...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes local tennis star Frances Tiafoe to State House
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Newly appointed Maryland Governor Wes Moore welcomed Prince George's County product and tennis star Frances Tiafoe to the State House on Thursday. Tiafoe gained fame through the 2022 U.S. Open, where he made a cinderella run to the tournament's semifinal. Since then, Tiafoe has been...
WJLA
AG Miyares joins coalition suing Google for antitrust violations
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that the Commonwealth of Virginia has joined the Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general suing Google for violating federal antitrust laws. The coalition alleges that Google has engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including exclusionary and...
WJLA
TIMELINE: Wintry weather moves out of DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — As a system that brought rain, wintry mix and snow to parts of the D.C. area Wednesday moves out of the region, fog rolls in. 7News First Alert Weather team is tracking the system. Now until 6 p.m. Rain tapering off across the area. Rainfall totals...
WJLA
DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions
WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
WJLA
DC Instacart workers may be eligible for $150 -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Instacart workers who made at least one delivery in the District over a two-year period may be eligible for a minimum $150 cash refund, resulting from a legal settlement filed by the D.C. Attorney General's Office. As part of the settlement, Instacart paid a $2.54 million...
WJLA
15-year-old from DC arrested for 8 separate crimes, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested on Wednesday for eight separate crimes he allegedly committed from late December into early January, D.C. police said. Most of the charges were for alleged carjackings he committed throughout the district:. Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022,...
WJLA
LIST | Metro's summer 2023 projects to temporarily close some Maryland, Virginia stations
WASHINGTON (7News) — A shocker from Metro Tuesday morning that will likely frustrate a lot of riders -- some Maryland and Virginia stations will face temporary shutdowns due to its "enhanced maintenance work" during summer 2023. Stations on Green Line in Maryland and the Orange Line in Virginia that...
WJLA
Local Craft Spirits Industry Steps Up for Inclusion
Becky Harris, co-founder, chief distiller of Virginia’s Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. and President of The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA), stopped by GMW to share a big announcement. The ACSA has launched its second class for its Spirits Training Entrepreneurship Program for Underrepresented Professionals (STEPUP Foundation) . ACSA’s STEPUP...
WJLA
SEE IT | 'Virginia is for Launch Lovers': Electron rocket launches from Wallops Island
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket launched Tuesday evening from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch was scheduled for Monday, but weather conditions caused a delay. The launch was be visible across much of the East Coast. The Electron rocket is 59 feet...
WJLA
Metro to shorten wait time for Blue, Orange and Red Lines starting February
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro on Thursday announced plans to increase train frequency for commuters using the Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement) and Orange lines starting in February. Beginning Feb. 7 -- Customers on the Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement) and Orange lines will see trains every 12...
WJLA
Check your tickets! Powerball ticket purchased in Alexandria worth $1 million
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Alexandria for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard and was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million, officials said.
WJLA
Wednesday's rain and wintry mix ends with patchy fog
WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is on Fog Alert for Wednesday evening as the storm system exits the region. Areas along and east of I-95 will see the thickest fog, with visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Allow extra time while driving and use low beam headlights.
