Washington State

WJLA

Gov. Moore announces Paul Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation

ANNAPOLIS (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore appointed Paul J. Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation on Tuesday. Wiedefeld most recently served as Vice President with the international architectural and engineering firm HDR, where he serves as the US Northeast Transportation Business Director. Before being a part of HDR Wiedefeld lead Washington Metro as General Manager and CEO from 2015 to 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

AG Miyares joins coalition suing Google for antitrust violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that the Commonwealth of Virginia has joined the Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general suing Google for violating federal antitrust laws. The coalition alleges that Google has engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including exclusionary and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

TIMELINE: Wintry weather moves out of DC, Maryland, Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — As a system that brought rain, wintry mix and snow to parts of the D.C. area Wednesday moves out of the region, fog rolls in. 7News First Alert Weather team is tracking the system. Now until 6 p.m. Rain tapering off across the area. Rainfall totals...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions

WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Instacart workers may be eligible for $150 -- here's what to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — Instacart workers who made at least one delivery in the District over a two-year period may be eligible for a minimum $150 cash refund, resulting from a legal settlement filed by the D.C. Attorney General's Office. As part of the settlement, Instacart paid a $2.54 million...
WJLA

15-year-old from DC arrested for 8 separate crimes, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested on Wednesday for eight separate crimes he allegedly committed from late December into early January, D.C. police said. Most of the charges were for alleged carjackings he committed throughout the district:. Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Local Craft Spirits Industry Steps Up for Inclusion

Becky Harris, co-founder, chief distiller of Virginia’s Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. and President of The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA), stopped by GMW to share a big announcement. The ACSA has launched its second class for its Spirits Training Entrepreneurship Program for Underrepresented Professionals (STEPUP Foundation) . ACSA’s STEPUP...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Check your tickets! Powerball ticket purchased in Alexandria worth $1 million

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Alexandria for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard and was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million, officials said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Wednesday's rain and wintry mix ends with patchy fog

WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is on Fog Alert for Wednesday evening as the storm system exits the region. Areas along and east of I-95 will see the thickest fog, with visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Allow extra time while driving and use low beam headlights.
VIRGINIA STATE

