Florida State

Elizabeth sauerman
2d ago

why should I have to take and pay to make you happy? I have no problem with the GLBTQ community, but why should I pay to have your treatment to make you happy? that's an elective surgery. taxpayer should not have to pay it

Dee_Pavon
2d ago

If you want to have this treatment go right ahead but pay for it, this is not different than plastic surgery, which by the way build up people self steam.. and it is NOT cover by any insurance…. So just tell me WHY should we have to pay for transgender treatment, it is called elective surgery and whoever wants it done… PAY FOR IT. I don’t see anything wrong with you all paying for the treatment.

Sarah Rachael
2d ago

It’s absolutely disgusting to disfigure young children for a sick thought process. Treat the illness not change the body to match the illness. Do much harm is being done now! I want the governor to spend as much as he needs to fight this !

Related
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.25.2023 — DeSantis Dismisses Job Ask From State Attorney Warren— Medical Marijuana To Get Boost in FL—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Civil rights attorney threatens lawsuit against Florida, DeSantis over AP African American Studies course

A group is planning a legal shot at Florida for rejecting an advanced placement African American studies course in high schools. They’re targeting Governor Ron DeSantis directly, even though the Department of Education (DOE) struck down the College Board course in its current form. The state found a chapter on black queer studies inappropriate.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Dismisses 'Woke' State Attorney's Request to Get Job Reinstated

Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court ruled to uphold Gov. DeSantis’s suspension of Warren for...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis proposes changes to death penalty requirements

There is a push from Governor Ron DeSantis to reconsider capital punishment in Florida and what it would take to sentence someone to death. DeSantis is upset that the Parkland shooter, Nicholas Cruz, got life in prison instead of death for the murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families is working to redetermine who is eligible for Medicaid benefits after the ongoing coverage that was given during the height of the pandemic ends on March 31. In a presentation to state senators on the Health Policy Committee on...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will not return suspended Andrew Warren to his post as the twice-elected state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. That much is clear from a written statement issued by the governor’s office, emphasizing that “Mr. Warren remains suspended from the office he failed to serve.” Warren asked DeSantis on Wednesday in a letter to […] The post Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

