ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
The Independent

Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother

A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
The Independent

William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
New York Post

King Charles evicts disgraced Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace: report

King Charles has sensationally sent his disgraced brother Prince Andrew packing, according to reports. The scandal-scarred royal, who was famously stripped of his royal and military honors by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been told to find a new place to live immediately, The Sun reports. “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” a source told the outlet of the decision, which comes just months before King Charles III’s coronation, set for May 6. Andrew, who has had his back against the wall since his alleged friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein came...
Simplemost

Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight

You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Won’t Be on the Buckingham Palace Balcony at King Charles’ Coronation

Many aspects of King Charles’ Coronation plans—released just this weekend—mirror the Platinum Jubilee from last summer: A big concert with a star-studded lineup. Communities across the U.K. taking part in The Big Lunch. And, most likely, no non-working members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. (The royal family took to the iconic locale after Trooping the Colour during the Jubilee, and the family will do so again on Saturday, May 6, following the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.)
StyleCaster

What Did Prince Andrew Do? King Charles Just Evicted His Brother From Buckingham Palace After His Epstein Scandal

After a scandal that sent much of the royal family into a tailspin, the Duke of York was booted from Buckingham Palace by his brother King Charles III—first his office closed in December 2022 and in January 2023, he spent his last night sleeping in his luxurious palace suite. So what did Prince Andrew do that got him booted from the British monarchy’s headquarters? Andrew has been keeping a relatively low profile since resigning from the Royal family, embroiled in a global scandal that linked him to the world’s most famous sex offenders. Here’s why Prince Andrew lost his royal titles...
Lord Ganesh

A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'

It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.
owlcation.com

Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister

Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy