Related
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Gave Sly Answer When He Asked For Permission To Propose
In their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, detailed how their romance grew. "I fell head over heels in love with her because my heart told me that she was the one I was going to spend the rest of my life with," Harry recalled during one of the series' more emotional moments, per Today.
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother
A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Prince Harry reveals how he sent fighter jet after Charles' car while training for Afghanistan
The Duke of Sussex writes in Spare of how hard he worked to prepare himself for the military, including 'steering jets over marshy flats at ungodly speeds' near the Sandringham residence.
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
People can’t get over the Queen’s reaction the minute she realised she’d just become Queen
A video of the late Queen's reaction to the minute she realised she'd just become Queen of Britain has been doing the rounds online. TikTok user @alexa.universe shared the clip last week and it's already racked up a whopping 2.6 million views. There are also hundreds of comments from people...
King Charles evicts disgraced Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace: report
King Charles has sensationally sent his disgraced brother Prince Andrew packing, according to reports. The scandal-scarred royal, who was famously stripped of his royal and military honors by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been told to find a new place to live immediately, The Sun reports. “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” a source told the outlet of the decision, which comes just months before King Charles III’s coronation, set for May 6. Andrew, who has had his back against the wall since his alleged friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein came...
Inside royal home ranked higher than Buckingham Palace where Meghan Markle was baptised – but Queen never lived there
It's been revealed that the world-famous Buckingham Palace is not in fact the highest ranked British royal residence. Despite it's impressive 775 rooms and host of incredible artefacts, the honour is reserved for St James' Palace, which is just a few metres away from its much grander counterpart. It was...
Buckingham Palace reveals details of three-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Won’t Be on the Buckingham Palace Balcony at King Charles’ Coronation
Many aspects of King Charles’ Coronation plans—released just this weekend—mirror the Platinum Jubilee from last summer: A big concert with a star-studded lineup. Communities across the U.K. taking part in The Big Lunch. And, most likely, no non-working members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. (The royal family took to the iconic locale after Trooping the Colour during the Jubilee, and the family will do so again on Saturday, May 6, following the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.)
Couple's Joke Invitation to Queen Elizabeth Lead to a Royal Surprise at Their Wedding Day
Frances and John Canning of Manchester, England, had no idea that Queen Elizabeth II would be attending their wedding at the town hall when they scheduled it there. However, as luck would have it, the British monarch would also be there that day.
What Did Prince Andrew Do? King Charles Just Evicted His Brother From Buckingham Palace After His Epstein Scandal
After a scandal that sent much of the royal family into a tailspin, the Duke of York was booted from Buckingham Palace by his brother King Charles III—first his office closed in December 2022 and in January 2023, he spent his last night sleeping in his luxurious palace suite. So what did Prince Andrew do that got him booted from the British monarchy’s headquarters? Andrew has been keeping a relatively low profile since resigning from the Royal family, embroiled in a global scandal that linked him to the world’s most famous sex offenders. Here’s why Prince Andrew lost his royal titles...
Plans for King Charles’ Coronation revealed including three-day bash and star-studded Windsor Castle concert
BRITAIN will celebrate King Charles’s Coronation with a three-day party — including two royal processions in central London. A blockbuster concert featuring global pop icons, who may include Sir Paul McCartney and Queen, is also planned at Windsor Castle. Thousands of people all over the UK will be...
King Charles III appears in high spirits as he enjoys a visit to The Africa Centre
King Charles III, 74, was greeted with rhythmic drums as he began his engagement, smiling as he stopped to speak with the musicians at The Africa Centre in Southwark, London.
A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'
It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.
Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister
Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
