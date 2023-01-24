ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Man allegedly steals vehicle, burglarizes home in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate

Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
Lexington drunk driver sentenced to 15 years in prison

Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and could be eligible for parole in a year. Lexington drunk driver sentenced to 15 years in prison. Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and could be eligible for parole in a year. The Lane Report: 1/26/23. The...
Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park gunman disarmed

New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park gunman …. New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. The...
Wind gust blows mobile home off trailer on I-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s winds caused some traffic problems for drivers in Lexington. This was the scene Wednesday afternoon on I-64 near mile marker 74:. According to Lexington police, half of a double-wide mobile home was being moved on a trailer when the wind caused it to move off the trailer and onto its side.
Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen. Not in jewelry, electronics, or even cash, but instead thousands of dollars’ worth of rare plants, and they need the public’s help finding the thief.
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
Missing Madison County teen located safely

James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Wrestling legends visit UK Children’s hospital. Wrestling legends passed through the UK Children's Hospital ahead of their show at...
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
Lexington police investigating alleged hate crime outside LGBTQ bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Nov. 25 incident outside The Bar Complex on Main Street as a hate crime. The victims in this case had just left the LGBTQ business and were headed to their car when three men started shouting at them. One walked away, but the other two became aggressive. That’s when one of the victims began recording on his cell phone. On the recording, you can hear one of the young men yell “Like I said, if you ain’t got no gun, you can’t (expletive) with me.”
Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning. According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.
