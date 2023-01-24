DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.

DANVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO