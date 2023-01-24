ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

The Half Moon Bay shooting suspect is set to appear in court

The man accused of fatally shooting seven coworkers Monday in the Northern California city of Half Moon Bay is being arraigned today. 66-year-old Chunli Zhao is being held on seven first-degree murder charges and one charge of attempted murder for the shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay. Authorities say he opened fire at a mushroom farm where he worked, then at a second agricultural site nearby.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
