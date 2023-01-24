Read full article on original website
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
You can now link an Oura Ring with your Apple Watch – but is there any point?
The wearable ring gets a dedicated Apple Watch update, which allows your health tracking data to be displayed on your wrist
Phone Arena
Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)
Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
Stop using your phone for directions and use a smartwatch instead
Whenever your hands are full, or you don’t want to be walking around with your phone in front of your face, your smartwatch can take over navigation duties. Some models will even guide you along your route without being connected to a phone. Displaying turn-by-turn direction only adds to...
Is the next Apple Watch getting a new name and a big redesign?
Rumours suggest the next generation could be called Apple Watch X and look very different to the current model
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Amazon increases monthly bills for millions – and another popular app may do the same
AMAZON has hiked subscription costs for its music streaming service - and there are fears popular rival Spotify could follow suit. Some plans are going up by £1 / $1 a month on both sides of the Atlantic, squeezing users in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
CNET
Amazon's RxPass Is a $5 Monthly Subscription for Generic Prescriptions
Amazon is launching a new benefit for Prime members that will let them receive multiple eligible medications for a single $5 monthly subscription cost. The new perk, called RxPass, is available for Prime members in most US states starting Tuesday. Generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions,...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Cell Phone Plans for Older People
Getting older has its benefits, especially if you’re looking to save some money on your cell phone bill. The “big three” wireless providers—AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—all offer discounts for older people that could save you as much as $60 per month on the price of unlimited talk, text, and data plans.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
CNET
Earfun's New Air Pro 3 Earbuds Deliver Impressive Sound -- and They're Already 30% Off
Earfun has put out a series of wireless earbuds over the last couple of years with one important commonality: They're very good values, made more so by frequent discounts. I've highlighted previous deals on its Air Pro SV and Air Pro 2, as well as the more recent Earfun Air S. Now the company is releasing its new Earfun Air Pro 3 earbuds, which I've been testing for the last week and feature the latest Qualcomm QCC3071 system-on-a-chip with aptX Adaptive for Android and other devices that support it. They're due to ship on Jan. 30 and are on sale now for $56, or 30% off their list price of $80.
CNET
Want Discounts on Amazon Purchases? Use This Tip for Savings All Year
Just because the major seasonal sale events -- Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas deals -- are now behind us, doesn't mean there aren't still countless deals on Amazon you can grab while waiting for those major shopping days to return. If you regularly use coupons from Amazon, you'll be surprised by how much you save on everyday purchases.
Your 2023 Guide to Smartwatches
Smartwatches are becoming commonplace, and as such, there are countless smartwatches available for you to choose from. Between Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and Samsung alone there are almost too many options. Truth be told, Apple isn’t the only company with a smartwatch that’s worth considering, especially as it’s the turn of...
Garmin Vivomove Trend: everything we know so far
Garmin's fashion-focused smartwatch is just around the corner, but what will it actually be like?
Android Headlines
Apple releases iOS 16.3 with support for the HomePods it announced last week
Today, Apple released iOS 16.3. This is the third point update for iOS 16, since that was released in September. So Apple is chugging right along, on the way to iOS 17, which should be announced in June at WWDC and pushed out to everyone in September with the new iPhones.
ZDNet
Save $100 on on this Samsung all-in-one soundbar
Having a great soundbar is an essential component of your home theater setup, and if you're living in a smaller space, you shouldn't have to fret about where to put a subwoofer. Samsung's HW-S60B 5.0 channel all-in-one soundbar can do everything a home theater system needs, while keeping the space used to a minimum. Best of all, it's on sale for $100 off.
Phone Arena
Samsung's popular Galaxy Buds 2 are now less than $100 on Amazon!
Samsung's Galaxy Buds models have been seeing some really awesome deals lately on Amazon, with the two most recent examples being the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live. Now the Galaxy Buds 2 also join the discounts party, with a price cut of 34% on Amazon, which amounts to about $50! Keep in mind, though, that this discount is for the Graphite and White color options.
