Half Moon Bay, Calif. - add it to the long and growing list of places in the U.S. to suffer a mass shooting. Yesterday in the scenic coastal town, seven people were killed and one wounded in the attack at two farming nurseries. A 66-year-old man is in custody. Marisa Lagos, correspondent with member station KQED, is in Half Moon Bay and joins me. And, Marisa, I have seen these shootings described as a workplace dispute. What do we know?

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO