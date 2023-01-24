The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO