Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Related
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC
According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
K'Vion Thunderbird Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date
Inside linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird narrowed his recruitment to five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
wvlt.tv
Football Vols add 4 transfers as Spring 23 classes start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has officially added four talented FBS transfers to its 2023 roster, while 24 additional members of the #RockyTop23 signing class began classes on Monday, the first day of the spring semester on the UT campus. The four new FBS transfers include offensive lineman John...
CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wvlt.tv
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February of 2022, David Worthington saw lights shine through his windows and onto his house and grew concerned about the future of his comfort at home. In the midst of trying to build a softball field at Clinton High School, Worthington filed a lawsuit against...
utdailybeacon.com
8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023
With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools nursing program prepares students for careers in all areas of healthcare
ROGERSVILLE — The nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools teach students the foundational knowledge they need to have a career in any healthcare field. Both programs offer beginning classes like health science, medical therapeutics, medical terminology and a nursing education class that allows students to obtain a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) license.
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit names Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC and Nimesh Patel. In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, they said Patel operates the LCC and is an employer at a hotel in Pigeon Forge. The company has the same address on Teaster Lane as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge, according to the business record from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
WYSH AM 1380
State: AC Chancellor submits resignation, successor sought
State officials say that Anderson County’s first female Chancellor, M. Nichole “Nicki” Cantrell, is resigning at the end of the month. The reason for her departure remains unclear at this time, but a notification of the opening on the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission states that her resignation will go into effect on January 31st.
Comments / 0