Knoxville, TN

247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC

According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvlt.tv

Football Vols add 4 transfers as Spring 23 classes start

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has officially added four talented FBS transfers to its 2023 roster, while 24 additional members of the #RockyTop23 signing class began classes on Monday, the first day of the spring semester on the UT campus. The four new FBS transfers include offensive lineman John...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023

With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Schools nursing program prepares students for careers in all areas of healthcare

ROGERSVILLE — The nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools teach students the foundational knowledge they need to have a career in any healthcare field. Both programs offer beginning classes like health science, medical therapeutics, medical terminology and a nursing education class that allows students to obtain a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) license.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit names Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC and Nimesh Patel. In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, they said Patel operates the LCC and is an employer at a hotel in Pigeon Forge. The company has the same address on Teaster Lane as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge, according to the business record from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

State: AC Chancellor submits resignation, successor sought

State officials say that Anderson County’s first female Chancellor, M. Nichole “Nicki” Cantrell, is resigning at the end of the month. The reason for her departure remains unclear at this time, but a notification of the opening on the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission states that her resignation will go into effect on January 31st.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

