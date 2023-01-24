"NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon joined Cheddar News this week as the iconic racing league celebrates its 75th anniversary.Gordon, who last raced in 2015, is now the fulltime owner of Hendrick Motorsports. He first became an equity owner in 1999. He told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that his transition into ownership was relatively seamless."My perspective, now that I take all of that knowledge or experience and put it into being part of a co-ownership with Rick Hendrick and just focusing on the foundation that's been built there," he said.Gordon said the next phase of his career is about helping grow the sport...

