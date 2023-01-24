ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Racing Icon Jeff Gordon Talks NASCAR 75th Anniversary, Future of the Sport

"NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon joined Cheddar News this week as the iconic racing league celebrates its 75th anniversary.Gordon, who last raced in 2015, is now the fulltime owner of Hendrick Motorsports. He first became an equity owner in 1999. He told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that his transition into ownership was relatively seamless."My perspective, now that I take all of that knowledge or experience and put it into being part of a co-ownership with Rick Hendrick and just focusing on the foundation that's been built there," he said.Gordon said the next phase of his career is about helping grow the sport...
gamblingnews.com

FortuneCoins Inks Partnership Agreement with Mascot Gaming

After a successful 2022 at the end of which it gathered more than 1.2 million registered users, the rapidly-growing social casino in the US is even more determined to evolve next to the best partners by its side. The fresh deal inked with the gaming operator that has been handling...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire

The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023

Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Speedway Digest

Reaume Brothers Racing Commits to Ford Performance in 2023

Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Ford Performance Group as we roll into the 2023 season. This will mark the first of many seasons together as RBR has fully committed to Ford. This change stems from a well highlighted/successful debut of making the Daytona 500 with our #27 Team Hezeberg (Reaume Brothers Racing) Ford – which was powered by Roush Yates Ford Performance.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Street Race Announcement

This July, the NASCAR Cup Series will have its first-ever street race when they have the Chicago Street Race in downtown Chicago. But a recent announcement about the entertainment has some fans annoyed. To mark the occasion, NASCAR has spared no expense with the Street Course musical acts. Four ...
TALLADEGA, AL
gamblingnews.com

EPIC Risk Management to Deliver Education to Tabcorp Employees

Gambling harm consultancy EPIC Risk Management announced it has reached an agreement with the largest gambling operator in Australia, Tabcorp, to deliver educational programs on safer gambling to its employees. Help Reduce Gambling Harm Risk. EPIC Risk Management will deliver executive training, gambling harm awareness and its ‘Interactions Masterclass’ program...
gamblingnews.com

Hacksaw Gaming Enters Italy thanks to StarCasinò Deal

Hacksaw Gaming, a provider of top-level slot games, scratchcards and gaming solutions, has unveiled an expansion into Italy. This move, the supplier noted, was made possible by an agreement with StarCasinò. Hacksaw Gaming Forays into Italy. As agreed between StarCasinò and Hacksaw Gaming, the operator’s content offering already includes...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

PGA Tour Teams Up with US Integrity to Boost Integrity Program

The new collaborations will improve its monitoring abilities and help the PGA Tour have access to top-notch betting monitoring services until 2024. US Integrity Will Ensure the Integrity of PGA Tour Competitions Worldwide. The PGA Tour Integrity Program, which was implemented on January 1, 2018, aims to maintain the integrity...
gamblingnews.com

WorldWatch and Bull Gaming Team Up, Confident in Italian Success Story

This is just the beginning of a collaboration between the two companies which will see 10 games introduced with Bull Gaming’s operations in the country, thus giving WorldWatch a further boost in Italy. Italy Beckons New Opportunities to Suppliers and Operators. Bull Gaming CEO Francesco Gatti has welcomed the...
gamblingnews.com

Cage Warriors Inks Four-Event Deal with Sycuan Casino Resort

On Tuesday, the organization unveiled it inked a four-event collaboration with the leading resort destination. As a result, the Sycuan Casino Resort will be the exclusive location in the US for Cage Warriors this year. The new partnership launches on March 9 with CW 149. Then, the promotion will return to the resort on June 2, September 8, as well as December 15.
gamblingnews.com

Twain Sport Introduces T-Kick, T-Basketball’s Sister Product

The company, which focuses on providing sports betting websites with an innovative live sport vertical by Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, has finally released its much-anticipated product, which will now total 6,300 matches monthly. T-Basketball’s Sister Product Arrives at BetGames and Twain Sport Partners. The product is designed to...
CBS Sports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, results: A look at the full 36-race season for NASCAR's 75th anniversary

The 75th anniversary of NASCAR in 2023, an opportunity for stock car racing to celebrate its heritage and the way it has grown from its formation in 1948, comes at a time in which the sport is aggressively pushing into the future in ways that its founders and shapers could hardly have conceived. Given that, it's only fitting that the 2023 schedule reflects what is timeless about NASCAR while simultaneously bringing it up to -- and perhaps even a little beyond -- the times.
gamblingnews.com

Pragmatic Play Delivers Content for Czech Brand Forbes Casino

The new strategic partnership was announced Wednesday and sees the provider deliver its popular games for Forbes Casino customers. The collaboration sees the popular Czech casino brand benefit from accessing 12 of the provider’s top-performing slot games. Those titles include award-winning games such as Wolf Gold and Gates Olympus, as well as popular titles such as Sugar Rush.
gamblingnews.com

Lightning Box to Release Stellar Cash Chicken Fox 5x Skillstar Slot

Light & Wonder, the NASDAQ-listed iGaming company that calls itself the “world’s largest and most-trusted iGaming ecosystem“, acquired the Sydney-based provider of slots and iGaming products Lightning Box in August 2021. Ever since, Lightning Box has benefitted from enhanced commercial support and recorded impressive jumps in growth....
gamblingnews.com

Red Knot Names McNamara as Account Director amid Canadian Expansion

Red Knot Communications, a company describing itself as a boutique PR and communications agency serving the sports betting and gaming industry, has expanded its team with a key hire who will support the company’s Canadian operations. McNamara Joins the Team. The one joining Red Knot is the experienced Andy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy