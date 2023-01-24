Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
How to get up-to-the-minute weather alerts from WLWT News
Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. If you want to stay up to date on alerts, the following is a step-by-step guide to sign up for customized weather alerts from WLWT News. It's the best...
Winter Weather Alert: Storm arrives in SE Michigan Tuesday night, carries into Wednesday
(CBS DETROIT) - A potent Winter Storm is expected to strike Southeast Michigan throughout Wednesday.Winter Storm Warning starts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Winter Weather Advisory starts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.Snow will start to arrive tonight after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will happen between Wednesday morning and afternoon hours. Traveling will be dangerous, so please use caution and plan ahead for slick area roads.Higher totals of snowfall for Lenawee, Monroe and southeastern Wayne counties. (Areas under Winter Storm Warning). Those areas should check in between 4-8 inches. Areas north of that can expect 3-6 inches.It will also be windy on Wednesday tomorrow, with winds gusting over 30 mph. The snow will blow around causing reduced visibility.Your NEXT Weather team will have you covered through the storm, and the NEXT Weather Tracker will be driving around the area monitoring road conditions on Wednesday. Reach out to us if you would like the NEXT Weather Tracker to drive in your hometown.Send any snow reports and totals safely tomorrow if you can to your #NEXTWeather Team.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
WLWT 5
LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories
Communities are starting to issues snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of the winter storm taking aim at the Cincinnati area Wednesday morning. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined as motorists being advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow/and or ice.
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings list for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023: Track updates here
With a winter storm arriving in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, we could see some school closures for Wednesday and even into Thursday. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the...
95.3 MNC
Winter Weather Advisory in effect all day Wednesday for MNC listening area
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch as the winter storm hits Michiana is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
NBC4 Columbus
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit counties now under winter storm warning: How it’s different from a watch
A winter storm is approaching Southeast Michigan, and is expected to drop a few inches of snow on Wednesday. Some counties are under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, though the bulk of snowfall expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. About 3-8 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with heavier snow expected the more south and east you go.
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
