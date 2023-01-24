Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
flosoftball.com
Athletes Unlimited Reveals Dates, Location For 2023 Championship Season
The Chicago area will be the center of the Athletes Unlimited Softball universe in 2023 as the sport surges in popularity, with both the second edition of AUX Softball (June 9-25) as well as the fourth Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season (July 28-August 27) set to take place at The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois, the first professional sports venue dedicated exclusively to women’s professional sports in the United States.
Clayton News Daily
Sports icons sign bespoke Bentley to support SagerStrong auction
Craig Sager was known for his colorful jackets along with his infectious personality in more than a quarter-century working as a sideline reporter and broadcaster for the NBA and major sporting events around the world. Sager passed away in 2016 following a lengthy battle with leukemia. Now, the public has...
Full Breakdown of On-Court McDonald’s Delivery During College Hoops Game
Viral video of ‘Door Dash’ delivery person at basketball game leads to many questions.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
sportszion.com
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
"That type of stuff drives me crazy" — Why Kobe Bryant couldn't bear watching NCAA Games
Kobe Bryant suggested a rule change both at the amateur and professional levels.
sportszion.com
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
gamblingnews.com
WorldWatch and Bull Gaming Team Up, Confident in Italian Success Story
This is just the beginning of a collaboration between the two companies which will see 10 games introduced with Bull Gaming’s operations in the country, thus giving WorldWatch a further boost in Italy. Italy Beckons New Opportunities to Suppliers and Operators. Bull Gaming CEO Francesco Gatti has welcomed the...
Women's gymnastics
- Share of NIL compensation: 0.6% - Share of NIL activities: 1.3% Rachel Baumann, a senior at the University of Georgia, was part of a historic NIL deal in August. The Atlanta Braves became the first Major League Baseball team to partner with student-athletes when the team signed Baumann and Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates. The Braves ran an Instagram contest before penning Baumann and Yates, requiring that eligible student-athletes be Braves fans, play for a college in "Braves Country," and be active on social media. You may also like: 50 Black athletes who transformed American sports
The next frontier for California high school sports: Flag football for girls | Opinion
On February 3, the California Interscholastic Federation will decide whether to make girls flag football an official sanctioned sport at high schools.
gamblingnews.com
Premier Greyhound Racing Signs Commercial Partnership with Major Betting Brands
In an official press release, the company confirmed that it has signed with Entain, William Hill, Betfred, and Paddy Power. As a result, Premier Greyhound Racing will supply those companies and their brands with greyhound racing, forming important commercial ties with some of the industry’s leaders. Premier Greyhound Racing...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Sporting News
Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond
The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
CBS Sports
Two USFL teams to play home games at Canton's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for 2023 season
The start of the USFL's second season will take place where the league's inaugural season ended. The league announced on Wednesday that their 2023 season will begin with a game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which hosted the league's three playoff games this past summer. The game will take place on Sunday, April 23.
