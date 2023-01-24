ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

tourcounsel.com

Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia

I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
RICHMOND, VA
Heroes Moving & Storage

Residential Movers in Richmond, VA

As full-service movers in Richmond, VA, we offer numerous different services that allow us to help our others with any specific need they have. Rather than stressing yourself out with all the details of your move, let our professionals at Heroes Moving & Storage in Richmond take care of your move from start to finish. It is easy to understand why we are the preferred movers by Richmond residents. Our residential movers can help you move to or from any residential location in the Richmond area. No move is too big or small for our team, we can efficiently take care of your move no matter what.
RICHMOND, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27

Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
pdjnews.com

First canned beer goes on sale

Canned beer makes its debut on January 24, 1935. In partnership with the American Can Company, the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company delivered 2,000 cans of Krueger’s Finest Beer and Krueger’s Cream Ale to faithful Krueger drinkers in Richmond, Virginia. Ninety-one percent of the drinkers approved of the canned beer, driving Krueger to give the green light to further production. By the late 19th…
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

What Richmonders can expect when Acacia 3.0 opens

Acacia midtown owners Dale and Aline Reitzer are preparing to open the third iteration of their award-winning restaurant in the Libbie Mill shopping center — and their first restaurant in three years. Why it matters: The Reitzers are basically Richmond restaurant royalty and were instrumental in helping establish Richmond as a nationally recognized food town. Light, bright, airy and welcome was what Aline Reitzer was going for with this restaurant. Photo: Karri Peifer/AxiosWhat's happening: Acacia still doesn't have an official opening date, but it started hosting reservation-only pop-ups last week (announced via Instagram) while it staffs up and trains...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

VCU holds grand opening on-campus grocery store for students, community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Commonwealth University has opened a new on-campus grocery store for students and the community. The new Ram City Market replaces the campus Walmart on West Grace Street that closed in 2019. The school says the market offers fresh produce, to-go coffee, ready-to-eat meals and a variety...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

What's next for Fox Elementary

A timeline for rebuilding Richmond's Fox Elementary is coming together nearly a year after the building burned down in a catastrophic fire.What's happening: School officials released preliminary plans for the building and outlined a nearly two-year design and construction schedule in meetings this month.If there are no delays, work would be complete by fall of 2024 at the earliest.Why it matters: The fire displaced hundreds of school children. Questions have since arisen about whether the perpetually cash-strapped school district's insurance policy would cover the full cost of a rebuild.Late last year, sources told WTVR that there was a potential $10...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Chesterfield Observer Closing After 27 Years

Another year, another shuttered newspaper, in this case one that helped keep the largest county in the Greater Richmond region informed for nearly three decades. Co-owner Carol McCracken confirmed earlier this week that the Chesterfield Observer was planning to tell readers and advertisers in the Jan. 25 issue that the paper would be publishing its last print issue on Feb.1. The outlet has covered news, business, sports, culture and opinion in Chesterfield County for the past 27 years.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

