Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia
I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
Henrico approves scaled-down Arcadia project in Varina
The Midlothian-based developer reduced from 1,000 proposed homes to just under 800, in one of several proffer amendments that county staff said were finalized just hours before the meeting.
Country music star Riley Green to perform in Central Virginia this July
American country music star Riley Green is set to perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours this July in Central Virginia.
See what's on stage in Richmond, VA
Check out the shows that are lighting up local stages this weekend or opening soon.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Richmond leaders 'scared' about mounting staffing shortages at city jail
Some Richmond city leaders declared an "emergency situation" at the Richmond City Jail due to significant staffing shortages that are showing no signs of improvement.
Unique apartment community coming to Richmond’s northside
A non-profit is planning to build 66 zero-energy ready apartments that would be run completely with on-site renewable energy.
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
In Richmond, a historic abandoned church will find new life as affordable housing
A former church on Richmond's Northside will soon be transformed into 66 new affordable, energy-efficient apartments as part of an ambitious plan by a community developer.
Chesterfield seeks proposals for shuttered Southside Speedway
Chesterfield is now accepting proposals for redevelopment of the shuttered Southside Speedway in a process that leaves the door open for racing to resume on the historic track.
First canned beer goes on sale
Canned beer makes its debut on January 24, 1935. In partnership with the American Can Company, the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company delivered 2,000 cans of Krueger’s Finest Beer and Krueger’s Cream Ale to faithful Krueger drinkers in Richmond, Virginia. Ninety-one percent of the drinkers approved of the canned beer, driving Krueger to give the green light to further production. By the late 19th…
Musical lineup announced for 2023 Dominion Energy Riverrock festival
The musical lineup for this year's Dominion Energy Riverrock festival was announced Tuesday. The sports and musical festival returns May 19 through May 21.
What Richmonders can expect when Acacia 3.0 opens
Acacia midtown owners Dale and Aline Reitzer are preparing to open the third iteration of their award-winning restaurant in the Libbie Mill shopping center — and their first restaurant in three years. Why it matters: The Reitzers are basically Richmond restaurant royalty and were instrumental in helping establish Richmond as a nationally recognized food town. Light, bright, airy and welcome was what Aline Reitzer was going for with this restaurant. Photo: Karri Peifer/AxiosWhat's happening: Acacia still doesn't have an official opening date, but it started hosting reservation-only pop-ups last week (announced via Instagram) while it staffs up and trains...
VCU holds grand opening on-campus grocery store for students, community
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Commonwealth University has opened a new on-campus grocery store for students and the community. The new Ram City Market replaces the campus Walmart on West Grace Street that closed in 2019. The school says the market offers fresh produce, to-go coffee, ready-to-eat meals and a variety...
Richmond man receives year in jail for distributing marijuana in New Kent
A Richmond man will spend one year in jail for possession and distributing marijuana in New Kent County. David Kenneth Eaton Jr., 34, received formal sentencing on the offense as part of Monday proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. During a Nov. 7, 2022 trial, Eaton entered into an agreement...
What's next for Fox Elementary
A timeline for rebuilding Richmond's Fox Elementary is coming together nearly a year after the building burned down in a catastrophic fire.What's happening: School officials released preliminary plans for the building and outlined a nearly two-year design and construction schedule in meetings this month.If there are no delays, work would be complete by fall of 2024 at the earliest.Why it matters: The fire displaced hundreds of school children. Questions have since arisen about whether the perpetually cash-strapped school district's insurance policy would cover the full cost of a rebuild.Late last year, sources told WTVR that there was a potential $10...
Chesterfield Observer Closing After 27 Years
Another year, another shuttered newspaper, in this case one that helped keep the largest county in the Greater Richmond region informed for nearly three decades. Co-owner Carol McCracken confirmed earlier this week that the Chesterfield Observer was planning to tell readers and advertisers in the Jan. 25 issue that the paper would be publishing its last print issue on Feb.1. The outlet has covered news, business, sports, culture and opinion in Chesterfield County for the past 27 years.
