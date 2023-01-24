ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Millennial Money: Rekindle fizzling financial resolutions

By DALIA RAMIREZ of NerdWallet
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVkQm_0kPHWyZx00
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Whether your New Year’s resolutions were to save more, spend less or pay off debt, life might already be getting in the way. Unpredictable expenses early in the year can complicate your goals, but they don’t have to knock you completely off course. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Save more, spend less and pay off debt are popular New Year’s resolutions — and perhaps the ones most likely to fall by the wayside a few weeks into the year when reality sets in and expenses derail plans. But an early-in-the-year setback, like paying your health insurance deductible or the credit card bills after a costly December, doesn’t have to knock you off course.

After all, you made those resolutions, so you can change them. And making more specific resolutions that are easier to maintain rather than just giving up could put you in a better financial position next year. Here’s how to get back on track.

MAKE YOUR GOALS MORE SPECIFIC AND REALISTIC

Broad resolutions like “I want to save more this year” can be a helpful starting point, but they make it hard to track your progress. Keeping a specific goal in mind — like a wedding, debt payment or buying a house — puts a dollar amount to your financial goals and gives you something concrete to work toward.

“My goals are more tangible this year,” says Yasmeen Alshabasy, a Los Angeles-based clinical study assistant. “They can be measured and quantified, instead of the symbolic plans I’ve made previously, like gaining more financial freedom.” She has an exact savings goal for the year and plans to use an Excel spreadsheet and tracking app to monitor her weekly budget.

Business

Also, make sure goals are within reason and won’t cause added stress. It may be tempting to set an ambitious savings target, but stay within a range that makes sense for your income and regular expenses.

“Setting achievable targets is really important for me,” says Clayton Becker, a Ph.D. student at the University of California, Los Angeles. He and his fiancee have set their first joint financial goal: saving for their wedding in spring 2024. “Trying to do too much too soon is just going to make you jaded with the process — you’re going to burn out.”

SET UP REGULAR CHECK-INS

Checking in formally on your finances only once a year can be overwhelming. Setting up midyear, quarterly or even monthly appointments with yourself or your financial planner — if you have one — can help keep you on track and allow you to change your goals if necessary.

Becker and his fiancee, for example, are planning a dedicated midyear check-in.

“Knowing that’s coming takes a mental weight off,” he says. “We’re trying to save a relatively significant amount, but not so significant that we can’t make adjustments if we find we’re behind halfway through the year.”

Choose a check-in interval that feels reasonable for you to regroup: long enough that you’ll have made progress but not so long that there’s no time to pivot if necessary.

OFFLOAD SOME OF THE WORK

Keeping track of your financial progress throughout the year can add an unnecessary mental load to your plate. Consider implementing some automation to your money goals, like a monthly account transfer you can set and forget.

“We’ve set up automatic deposits into our joint savings account,” Becker says. “That way, we don’t have to make active decisions about what to save every month.”

For credit card debt, you could schedule monthly payments that are bigger than the minimums. Taking that responsibility off your hands in advance can reduce day-to-day financial stress and make it more likely for you to meet your targets.

For managing large investments, hiring an expert can be worth the cost. Look for a licensed, registered fiduciary, preferably one who is fee-only, meaning they don’t make commissions by selling you financial products. Finding a certified financial planner, or CFP, is a good place to start.

“It’s worth it for me to pay a wealth management team to handle my investment portfolio — especially given the economic climate,” says Ashley Porras, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based business development manager at a biotech company. Her main financial goal this year is to preserve her savings during the current market downturn and minimize future losses.

If you have a small portfolio and an uncomplicated financial situation, an in-person adviser might not be necessary; an automated financial adviser could help you manage your portfolio and offer guidance for a much lower price.

BE FLEXIBLE

It can be tempting to make drastic changes every January and set extreme resolutions for your finances. But a less-stringent, more-forgiving approach could be more sustainable, especially when unexpected expenses come up.

Consider setting monthly limits for “wants” and rolling discretionary spending over to the next month if you surpass the limit instead of eliminating wants completely. Most importantly, don’t abandon your goals after a setback: Overspending by $100 is still better than overspending by $1,000, and making an effort adds up.

“Flexibility and adaptability are key,” Porras says. “Especially with factors outside your control, it’s far better to understand the variables and work to create a solution than being passive and accepting defeat.”

_________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Dalia Ramirez is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: dramirez@nerdwallet.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt

Don’t run up a balance on your credit cards, they said. If you can’t pay it off every month, they said, cut it up and throw it away.  Too late. You ran up a balance. You owe thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands, on cards with interest rates approaching your chronological age.   A consumer…
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Quartz

There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
NEW YORK STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Student loan debt may bite future Social Security checks, as forgiveness hangs in balance

While the promise of student loan debt relief seems to slip further out of reach, the prospects of the debt coming back to bite people in their retirement grows. That is because student loan debt delinquencies can be deducted from Social Security benefits to the tune of thousands of dollars per year. The number of debtors is rising, along with delinquencies, according to a recent study by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research. In fact, student loan delinquency rates have surpassed all other types of consumer debt delinquencies between 2012 and early 2020.
TEXAS STATE
One Green Planet

Fed Asks the Six Largest Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Risks

The six largest banks in the United States have until July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The Federal Reserve recently announced this as part of the details for a pilot program. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. The institutions must now show the anticipated impact that...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
627K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy