ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Mike Pompeo Alleges Donald Trump Ordered Him To ‘Shut the Hell Up’ Over COVID-19 Criticism Against China

In his upcoming book, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed a startling exchange between former US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to Pompeo, President Xi was furious with Pompeo’s criticism of Beijing’s non-transparency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and asked Trump to silence him during a call.The incident occurred in March 2020 following a public statement Pompeo made to the State Department in which he accused the Chinese government of conducting a “disinformation” campaign against the virus. Immediately after the call, Trump allegedly exclaimed, “My Mike, that f------ guy hates you!” Trump...
straightarrownews.com

‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’

The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
INDIANA STATE
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Washington Examiner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper

The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Trump accuses evangelicals of ‘disloyalty’ after lacklustre 2024 campaign launch

Former President Donald Trump is now accusing one of his largest support bases of “disloyalty” as it becomes clearer and clearer that he could face a competitive primary in 2024 for the Republican presidential nomination.Mr Trump made the charge Monday evening during an interview with David Brody on Real America’s Voice, a Trump-aligned right-wing news and opinion channel. During the interview, Mr Brody asked about “some of these prominent evangelical leaders who backed you last time, they’re not yet willing to commit like Robert Jeffries”, and seemed to suggest that the GOP field was not clearing the way for...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy