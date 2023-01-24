Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead in Parkway East crash near turnpike
A passenger was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The person was in a van that was traveling near the on ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers said the van left the road, hit a guard rail and drove over an embankment.
wtae.com
1 killed after crash shuts down PA turnpike entrance ramps in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A deadly crash shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance ramps from Route 22 East and Interstate 376 East in Monroeville on Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. State police said a van lost control, hitting a guide rail, and then driving down...
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
Woman, child injured in head-on collision with PennDOT truck
A woman and child were injured in a head-on collision with a PennDOT truck this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The PennDOT vehicle went into a ditch. The driver was not injured. The...
butlerradio.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
butlerradio.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
explore venango
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Oak Road
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Oak Raod Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:18 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on Oak Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say driven by 29-year-old Taylor R. Kline,...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Route 427
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred on Route 427 in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash took place at 4:47 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on State Route 427, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Crash knocks out power in Sharon
One person was hurt in a car crash in Sharon that knocked out power to the surrounding area.
cranberryeagle.com
Details revealed in report of Route 228 pedestrian-vehicle accident
Details surrounding the November pedestrian-vehicle crash on Route 228 near Mars Area Middle School were revealed in a report by Adams Township police obtained Tuesday by the Butler Eagle. Officials said Monday that Sue Haggerty, district judge for the Saxonburg area, was behind the wheel the night of Nov. 29...
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
explore venango
Two Injured in Route 8 Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a collision that occurred on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 21-year-old Jacob A. Craig, of Franklin, and 25-year-old John C. Italia, of New Castle.
15-year-old killed in Pa. crash along Route 8: reports
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County on Sunday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. Pennsylvania State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in Slippery Rock Township, along Kiester Road just after 6 p.m. The driver of the SUV was a...
fox8tv.com
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
