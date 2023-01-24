ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

wclo.com

Robber hits pair of convenience stores

Janesville Police are investigating a pair of early morning robberies. Police say a white male, wearing a black face mask up to his eyes, entered the Kwik Trip in the 2500 block of West Court Street just after midnight Wednesday, and threatened the clerk by pretending to have a weapon in his pocket. Officers say the would-be robbery got nothing, but apparently then drove to the Kwik Trip in the 200 block of East Memorial and did the same thing. This time he was able to get away with cash and cigarettes. Authorities say they have some pretty good surveillance photos of the suspect to share with the public.
oregonobserver.com

Fitchburg police arrest Oregon resident for eluding officers, OWI

Fitchburg police arrested 38-year-old Oregon resident Alexander Sandoval on Saturday, Jan. 21 after he attempted to elude police, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency. Around 5 p.m., officers were investigating a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. No one was...
FITCHBURG, WI
WISN

Wisconsin man charged with 8th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense. About 12:10 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding through a residential area and pulled the driver over but then drove off. A high-risk traffic stop was eventually conducted near...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling meth

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Charlie Goodwin, 34, pleaded guilty in October to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. Officials said Goodwin sold a pound of the drugs to a confidential source in exchange for $3,000. The source was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
Channel 3000

Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
MADISON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
Channel 3000

Oregon police use Taser on man, seize 18 guns

OREGON, Wis. -- Oregon police used a Taser on a man Tuesday after they said he refused to cooperate with them. Police were called to the 100 block of East Richards Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man standing on the sidewalk holding a gun at his side.
OREGON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

One Driver Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Property Damage Accident

On Friday evening of January 20, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and IL Rte. 251. After investigation, Deputies placed 38-year-old Amber Appelgren of Machesney Park under arrest for Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, and No Valid Driver’s License. Appelgren was additionally issued cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Illegal transportation of Alcohol.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
JEFFERSON, WI
Q985

Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home

It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
BELOIT, WI

