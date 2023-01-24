Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Woman, man arrested with more than 7 kilograms of cocaine in vehicle, Rock Co. Sheriff's Office says
NEWVILLE, Wis. -- A 69-year-old driver and her 47-year-old passenger were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement found more than seven kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle near Newville Tuesday evening, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said a deputy and his...
wclo.com
Robber hits pair of convenience stores
Janesville Police are investigating a pair of early morning robberies. Police say a white male, wearing a black face mask up to his eyes, entered the Kwik Trip in the 2500 block of West Court Street just after midnight Wednesday, and threatened the clerk by pretending to have a weapon in his pocket. Officers say the would-be robbery got nothing, but apparently then drove to the Kwik Trip in the 200 block of East Memorial and did the same thing. This time he was able to get away with cash and cigarettes. Authorities say they have some pretty good surveillance photos of the suspect to share with the public.
oregonobserver.com
Fitchburg police arrest Oregon resident for eluding officers, OWI
Fitchburg police arrested 38-year-old Oregon resident Alexander Sandoval on Saturday, Jan. 21 after he attempted to elude police, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency. Around 5 p.m., officers were investigating a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. No one was...
WISN
Wisconsin man charged with 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense. About 12:10 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding through a residential area and pulled the driver over but then drove off. A high-risk traffic stop was eventually conducted near...
nbc15.com
Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
nbc15.com
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
1490wosh.com
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
Channel 3000
Madison man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Charlie Goodwin, 34, pleaded guilty in October to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. Officials said Goodwin sold a pound of the drugs to a confidential source in exchange for $3,000. The source was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
nbc15.com
Car recovered after being stolen from Madison’s east side, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported that a car warming up in the driveway of a home on Madison’s east side was stolen over the weekend. MPD said the car, which was stolen around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the 4000 block of Stein Drive, was later recovered.
Channel 3000
Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash
Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
wclo.com
Channel 3000
nrgmediadixon.com
One Driver Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Property Damage Accident
On Friday evening of January 20, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and IL Rte. 251. After investigation, Deputies placed 38-year-old Amber Appelgren of Machesney Park under arrest for Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, and No Valid Driver’s License. Appelgren was additionally issued cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Illegal transportation of Alcohol.
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash
TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home
It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
fox47.com
No weapon, no DNA: What went into a guilty jury verdict for Marcus Randle El
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- On Tuesday, Marcus Randle El was found guilty of two counts of first degree intentional homicide, along with two other weapons related charges in the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory back in February 2020. The defense argued that no murder weapon and a lack of...
