Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
One local historic building set to receive renovations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a century, the historic Mott Brothers building that now houses Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS), a local nonprofit, will receive a much needed facelift. “It’s a great opportunity for us to enhance the work that we do here and it’s like a dream come...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Casino customers donate $2k in unused vouchers to United Way of Rock River Valley
ROCKFORD — Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act customers donated $2,000 worth of unused vouchers and cash in December to help United Way of Rock River Valley. Hard Rock presented the check Wednesday to United Way at its downtown offices on Main Street. “It’s very important to us...
Rockfordians working to find permanent housing for homeless
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Groups of volunteers will be visiting locations throughout Rockford over the next 24 hours. It is an effort to determine the number of people who are experiencing homelessness. The annual “Point-in-Time” count of the homeless take place nationwide at the end of January. It is required by the U.S. Department of […]
rockrivercurrent.com
‘The work environment of the future’: Here is Rockford’s newest coworking space
ROCKFORD — Katie Spondouris has one of the best views of the city from outside the window behind her desk. It offers a bird’s eye view of the Rock River, the Iconic Energy tower and the future Rockford Public Library that’s under construction. She eats lunch each day in front a window that overlooks the river and Prairie Street Brewing Co.
rockrivercurrent.com
From an Abba tribute to synchronized skating: Here are 11 things to do this week in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — There’s a wide array of winter-themed activities this week in the region: From Winter Dazzle Day to the Rockford North End Hot Chocolate Crawl and the Backcountry Film Festival. But there’s much more in store, too. Here are recommendations for 11 things you could do...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
Thanks To Illinois Target Employee For Doing Job Most Couldn’t Handle
If you have never worked retail or any type of customer service job in your lifetime, there are three types of customers you have to be very aware of besides 'The Karen'. 1. The Discount Customer - A person who loves discounts and is always on the lookout for ways to save money on their purchases. They'll try everything at the register to save even a penny!
nrgmediadixon.com
McCombie Asking Northwest Illinois Residents to Help Send some Valentine Cheer to Long Term Care Facilities
House Republican Leader and State Representative Tony McCombie (89th District- Savanna) is asking Northwest Illinois residents to join her in helping to lift the spirits of residents in long-term care facilities by making Valentine’s Day cards to share with seniors. McCombie is encouraging community members, church groups, schools, and...
UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency
The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
northernstar.info
DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North
DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire happened in a detached garage behind a duplex in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. The garage was fully […]
Man charged in theft of Illinois funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday.
dekalbcountyonline.com
City of DeKalb Seeks Proposals for Annie Glidden North Property
According to the City of DeKalb, the city is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of a 4.87-acre City-owned property at the northwest corner of W. Hillcrest Dr. and Blackhawk Rd. The property consists of three parcels at 1011-1017 W. Hillcrest Dr., 1015 Blackhawk Rd. and a parcel immediately north of 1015 Blackhawk Rd. The property is vacant. All foundation material from demolished buildings has been removed.
1490wosh.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
WIFR
Local gun shops struggle after Pritzker’s assault weapons ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two weeks since Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state‘s ban on assault weapons, the debate is far from over. From assault weapons to large capacity magazines, gun shop owners say they used to sell out of their weapons but now a lot of them collect dust on their shelves.
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are now working to bring his body back to Mississippi. Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said she is upset that she did not know that his body had been stolen from a Rockford funeral home until days later. Now, the family said the situation is only adding to […]
Rockford getting ready for 3rd Annual ‘Restaurant Week’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting next week, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host its 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and even creative carry-out starting next Tuesday. These specials include various exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Eateries will have the […]
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
Comments / 1