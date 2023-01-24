ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

One local historic building set to receive renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a century, the historic Mott Brothers building that now houses Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS), a local nonprofit, will receive a much needed facelift. “It’s a great opportunity for us to enhance the work that we do here and it’s like a dream come...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

‘The work environment of the future’: Here is Rockford’s newest coworking space

ROCKFORD — Katie Spondouris has one of the best views of the city from outside the window behind her desk. It offers a bird’s eye view of the Rock River, the Iconic Energy tower and the future Rockford Public Library that’s under construction. She eats lunch each day in front a window that overlooks the river and Prairie Street Brewing Co.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Thanks To Illinois Target Employee For Doing Job Most Couldn’t Handle

If you have never worked retail or any type of customer service job in your lifetime, there are three types of customers you have to be very aware of besides 'The Karen'. 1. The Discount Customer - A person who loves discounts and is always on the lookout for ways to save money on their purchases. They'll try everything at the register to save even a penny!
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency

The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North

DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
DEKALB, IL
Q985

WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire happened in a detached garage behind a duplex in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. The garage was fully […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX2Now

Man charged in theft of Illinois funeral van, body

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday.
ROCKFORD, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

City of DeKalb Seeks Proposals for Annie Glidden North Property

According to the City of DeKalb, the city is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of a 4.87-acre City-owned property at the northwest corner of W. Hillcrest Dr. and Blackhawk Rd. The property consists of three parcels at 1011-1017 W. Hillcrest Dr., 1015 Blackhawk Rd. and a parcel immediately north of 1015 Blackhawk Rd. The property is vacant. All foundation material from demolished buildings has been removed.
DEKALB, IL
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Local gun shops struggle after Pritzker’s assault weapons ban

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two weeks since Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state‘s ban on assault weapons, the debate is far from over. From assault weapons to large capacity magazines, gun shop owners say they used to sell out of their weapons but now a lot of them collect dust on their shelves.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford getting ready for 3rd Annual ‘Restaurant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting next week, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host its 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and even creative carry-out starting next Tuesday. These specials include various exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Eateries will have the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
AURORA, IL

