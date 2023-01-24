Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
I-74 near Saint Leon is closed due to a crash
SAINT LEON, Ind. — All lanes are blocked on eastbound I-74 near Saint Leon after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Indiana Department of Transportation reported the crash between IN-101 and Trackville Road at 7:23 a.m.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
Wave 3
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: As much as 6″ of snow possible
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parts of the Tri-State could see as much as 6″ of snow Wednesday with the incoming winter storm. The precipitation begins around midnight with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the area. By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!. This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it. The initial round. As the system moves in tonight we will see a period...
americanmilitarynews.com
High school junior dies after cardiac arrest during class
A high school junior died this month after suddenly entering cardiac arrest at the start of a school day. Blaze Jacobs, 17, went into cardiac arrest shortly after classes began on Monday, Jan. 9 at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab, Ohio. He died after being rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, local news outlet WLWT reported.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all eyes on a developing winter storm set to target the region tonight and Wednesday. This will impact areas along the Ohio River and into northern Kentucky and be followed by rain, then more light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for north...
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Comments / 0