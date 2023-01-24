ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of recent shooting

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Lexington police have arrested a shooting suspect who was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Grm’yko Chenault, 30, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on charges of assault second-degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records. Police previously said he was the suspect in a shooting that happened on Gerald Drive.

On Jan. 17, police responded to a local hospital shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a report that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim’s gunshot wound was not considered life threatening.

Investigators later determined the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Gerald Drive and identified Chenault as the suspect, according to police. Police said Chenault was armed and dangerous in a press release.

Chenault is being held on a $50,000 bond for the assault charge and a $5,000 bond for the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records. His first court appearance will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to court records.

Comments / 1

baby j
2d ago

Sometimes the name says it all. 😡such a damn stereotype. PITFUL just lost😡

Reply
5
 

