alabamawx.com
Cloudy, Breezy Day For Alabama
RADAR CHECK: The line of strong to severe thunderstorms is pushing through the southeast corner of Alabama just before sunrise this morning, and across the Florida Panhandle. To the north, rain is over the eastern quarter of Alabama, moving quickly into Georgia. Clouds will linger across the state today, and winds could gust to 30 mph in spots through the afternoon… a wind advisory remains in effect for most of the state. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day in most places; North Alabama will settle into the upper 40s and low 50s, with mid to upper 50s for the southern counties.
alabamawx.com
Some Sun Later Today; Rain Returns Sunday
COLD WINTER DAY: Clouds cover the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and we will maintain the risk of a few sprinkles or flurries through mid-morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak; expect a high toady in the 46-55 degree range with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon.
alabamawx.com
Dry Through Saturday; Chilly Nights
DRY THROUGH SATURDAY: Nothing on radar this afternoon; the sky is partly sunny over the northern half of the state, with sunshine in full supply over the southern counties. Temperatures are in the 40s across North Alabama, about ten degrees below average for January 26. Tonight will be clear and cold with sub-freezing temperatures in most places. Colder spots will dip into the low to mid 20s by daybreak tomorrow.
alabamawx.com
Just Before 8 pm Update — Rain Has Crossed Over the Alabama/Mississippi State Line
RADAR CHECK: At 7:49 pm, rain has crossed over the state line and now stretched from just south of Eutaw all the way north through Florence and into Tennessee. At this point, while some of the rainfall is heavy, none of these cells are producing any thunder. Winds have started to pick up, but they are nowhere near the Wind Advisory criteria for now. That will change later on, unfortunately.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Rain Returns Tonight; Severe Storms Down South
Clouds are on the increase today as a very dynamic weather system will bring rain, wind, and storms to Alabama late tonight into early tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 50s for much of North/Central Alabama. A few showers have been ongoing this morning, and these will begin to increase through the evening hours.
alabamawx.com
Freezing Fog Possible Over the Tennessee Valley Through 10 a.m.
Freezing fog occurs when fog forms with temperatures at or below 32F. The tiny supercooled liquid droplets freeze on contact with surfaces. This can lead to patches of black ice on roadways, sidewalks, railings. Bridges and overpasses are especially susceptible. So in addition to the obstruction to visibility caused by...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Gov. Ivey, community partners celebrate state’s newest crisis care center
Gov. Kay Ivey joined the Alabama Department of Mental Health, JBS Mental Health Authority, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and other community leaders for an exclusive look, ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the new Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham. Serving 20 counties across central Alabama, the Craig Crisis Care...
