RADAR CHECK: The line of strong to severe thunderstorms is pushing through the southeast corner of Alabama just before sunrise this morning, and across the Florida Panhandle. To the north, rain is over the eastern quarter of Alabama, moving quickly into Georgia. Clouds will linger across the state today, and winds could gust to 30 mph in spots through the afternoon… a wind advisory remains in effect for most of the state. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day in most places; North Alabama will settle into the upper 40s and low 50s, with mid to upper 50s for the southern counties.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO