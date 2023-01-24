ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadalbin, NY

Hot 99.1

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX’S Jimmy Failla Adds Extra WIBX Show at Local Comedy Club

The FOX News radio show that replaced the Rush Limbaugh program on WIBX and radio stations around the world, is coming back to broadcast from WIBX's studios in Marcy. FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla is coming back to Utica on Friday, February 17th to broadcast with WIBX's Keeler Show from 6-9 am, and to broadcast his national program from noon until 3 PM from WIBX's legendary studios in Marcy.
UTICA, NY
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
