Rockfordians working to find permanent housing for homeless
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Groups of volunteers will be visiting locations throughout Rockford over the next 24 hours. It is an effort to determine the number of people who are experiencing homelessness. The annual “Point-in-Time” count of the homeless take place nationwide at the end of January. It is required by the U.S. Department of […]
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Researchers Developing More Effective Way to Identify Cancer Early
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Some of the most deadly cancers are also among the hardest to detect before symptoms appear, but Wisconsin researchers used technology to develop what they believe could be a more effective and inexpensive way to identify cancer early. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin...
discoverwisconsin.com
The History & Legends of Jefferson County
Did you know that Jefferson County is one of the most ancient counties in Wisconsin? It’s true! It was formed when Wisconsin originally became a territory in 1886. It’s a given that Jefferson County is full of endless history and spooky legends such as Native American history, industrial & manufacturing history, and of course, extensive dairy history. Keep reading to uncover Jefferson County’s historical treasures and tales!
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Sports Boosters fundraiser is Feb. 4
The Stoughton Sports Boosters are set to host their annual fundraiser and euchre tournament from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Dr. The euchre tournament will run from 7-8:30 p.m., and will follow a progressive format with prizes for first and second place winners.
stoughtonnews.com
Citizen of the Year: Weeden recognized for efforts to resettle refugees
For months, Stoughton’s Kay Weeden had been working with federal officials at Fort McCoy, where around 13,000 Afghan refugees had been temporarily resettled. After finally securing a house in Stoughton for a family or individual early last year, due to government red tape, the Army closed the base, sent the refugees away, and she was stuck with a house.
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service
JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,” First Christian Church’s pastor, Ari Douglas, said. “This church leaves behind...
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
stoughtonnews.com
Alvin Menninga
Alvin Menninga, age 90, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on the family farm in Marion County, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 1932, the son of Gysbert and Ethel Menninga in Pella, Iowa and graduated from Pella Christian High School. He completed his education with a bachelor of arts at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a master's degree from UW-Platteville.
Daily Cardinal
Alex Joers hopes to clear democratic 'roadblocks' during first term in Wisconsin’s Assembly
As a young student at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, Alex Joers could never have imagined that, in a couple of decades, he would have an office in the Wisconsin Assembly, advocating for public school investment. But, that’s exactly what happened when Joers was elected to his first term...
Channel 3000
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
nbc15.com
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
Channel 3000
Dryer fire causes evacuation at west side cafe
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.
