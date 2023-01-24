ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

discoverwisconsin.com

The History & Legends of Jefferson County

Did you know that Jefferson County is one of the most ancient counties in Wisconsin? It’s true! It was formed when Wisconsin originally became a territory in 1886. It’s a given that Jefferson County is full of endless history and spooky legends such as Native American history, industrial & manufacturing history, and of course, extensive dairy history. Keep reading to uncover Jefferson County’s historical treasures and tales!
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Sports Boosters fundraiser is Feb. 4

The Stoughton Sports Boosters are set to host their annual fundraiser and euchre tournament from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Dr. The euchre tournament will run from 7-8:30 p.m., and will follow a progressive format with prizes for first and second place winners.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Citizen of the Year: Weeden recognized for efforts to resettle refugees

For months, Stoughton’s Kay Weeden had been working with federal officials at Fort McCoy, where around 13,000 Afghan refugees had been temporarily resettled. After finally securing a house in Stoughton for a family or individual early last year, due to government red tape, the Army closed the base, sent the refugees away, and she was stuck with a house.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service

JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,” First Christian Church’s pastor, Ari Douglas, said. “This church leaves behind...
JANESVILLE, WI
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Alvin Menninga

Alvin Menninga, age 90, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on the family farm in Marion County, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 1932, the son of Gysbert and Ethel Menninga in Pella, Iowa and graduated from Pella Christian High School. He completed his education with a bachelor of arts at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a master's degree from UW-Platteville.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dryer fire causes evacuation at west side cafe

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.
MADISON, WI

