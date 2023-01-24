Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago. Supporters say the measure...
wlds.com
Greene Co. Economic Development Group Signs Broadband Project Agreement with Frontier
The Greene County Economic Development Group has formally signed a broadband agreement with Frontier to bring fiber Internet to the door to every home that wants it in Greene County. The group signed the agreement yesterday that defines the commitment to make available fiber internet service up to 2 gigabits/second...
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
25newsnow.com
Attempts under way to prevent Democrats from revisiting progressive income tax
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - Republicans in the Illinois Senate are introducing a resolution that would stop any attempt to create a progressive income tax in the state. Wealthier residents would pay higher tax rates under the progressive system, but voters in 2020 rejected the idea despite support from Gov. JB Pritzker.
nowdecatur.com
Governor in Decatur to announced 113.8 million in downstate transit projects
January 24, 2023 – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud...
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
Effingham Radio
Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit
Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois homeowners encouraged to test for radon exposure
(The Center Square) – January is Radon Action Month in Illinois. Every year, hundreds of lung cancer cases could be prevented if people test their homes to find out the level of radon inside. If the radon levels are high, they can be brought down by installing a remediation system.
Pritzker to make no leadership changes to embattled child welfare agency
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will keep his job despite ongoing issues within the department. Smith has received eight contempt of court orders after DCFS failed to place youth in proper care in a timely manner. There is also a fresh lawsuit filed against the department concerning the placement of youth. In early January, a 248-page report...
Op-Ed: Illinois state leaders see taxpayers’ ‘no’ as reason to just ask again
You’ve been in the supermarket and seen the beleaguered parent bugged by a child for a package of cookies. “No” is followed by asking again, and whining, and asking yet again. Illinois taxpayers are seeing this scene, only they are the parents and state leaders the needy...
wlds.com
City Begins Process to Extend TIF Program
The City of Jacksonville is working ahead to extend a program aimed at redeveloping a portion of the city. The City Council gave unanimous approval to a resolution for a legal services agreement appointing Taylor Law Offices for Tax Increment Funding projects. The city’s TIF district encompasses the downtown area and was given a ten-year window in 2016. Jacksonville City Attorney Dan Beard says the appointment of the legal firm will help expedite the process of extending the city’s TIF district.
Pritzker Taps Political Scion as New Head of Illinois Department of Natural Resources
Pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate, Natalie Phelps Finnie is poised to become just the second woman to head the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, following in the trailblazing footsteps of her immediate predecessor Colleen Callahan. Callahan stepped down Jan. 16 at the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, having served...
wmay.com
Pritzker Reappointing Many Agency Directors
Governor JB Pritzker is reappointing most of his agency directors as he starts his second term. Pritzker released a list of appointments Monday, with only one new name on the list. Natalie Finnie has been named to become the new director of the Department of Natural Resources, an agency where she has served as Deputy Director since 2021.
Electric bike incentive program launched in Illinois
Some groups are hoping to roll out a statewide incentive program to make access to electric bikes easier than ever. Ride Illinois and the Active Transportation Alliance are among the organizations supporting that campaign.
First Egg Prices Soar in Illinois, Now Word of Sailboat Fuel Blowing up in Spring!
This whole egg price thing has absolutely consumed my life. The price of eggs in Illinois is getting way out of hand! NPRILLINOIS. I paid $13.00 for an 18 pack of eggs the other night. My wife and I eat a lot of eggs, so you just have to do it. I did find myself carrying them out of the store, and setting them in my car a LOT more careful...Breaking one of them, that's like $2 or something.
Comments / 0