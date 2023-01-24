Read full article on original website
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Simon Property (SPG) Stock Right Now?
SPG - Free Report) portfolio of premium assets in the United States and abroad, the adoption of omnichannel retailing and balance sheet strength position it well for growth. This retail REIT behemoth enjoys wide exposure to retail assets across the United States. Additionally, its presence in international markets is likely to encourage sustainable long-term growth compared with its domestically focused peers.
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Federal Realty (FRT) Stock for Now?
FRT - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium assets in the United States. This retail real estate investment trust’s (REIT) properties are located in the first-ring suburbs of the nine major metropolitan markets of the United States, mainly in the key coastal markets from Washington DC to Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The markets have high barriers to entry and strong demographics, and the infill nature of its properties allows FRT to enjoy high occupancy.
TechCrunch
Walmart readies another $2.5 billion investment in India’s e-commerce and payments
Walmart spent about $780 million earlier this month in taxes after PhonePe, in which the retailer owns a majority stake, moved its domicile to India from Singapore. Walmart is also looking to invest between $200 million to $300 million in PhonePe’s ongoing funding round, according to a source familiar with the matter. (PhonePe declined to comment.)
drugstorenews.com
Walgreens Boots Alliance reportedly weighing $2B sale of pharmacy automation unit iA
Walgreens Boots Alliance is weighing a sale of pharmacy automation provider iA, according to a report. Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly considering a sale of Indianapolis-based iA, its pharmacy automation business, according to a Bloomberg report. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said a potential sale could fetch...
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Sharpie, Yankee Candle parent Newell Brands reducing its office jobs by 13%
Newell Brands will soon start reducing its office staff by 13%, the corporate parent of brands such as Sharpie and Yankee Candle announced on Monday.
Even with a bump to $14 an hour, Walmart workers won't make nearly as much as some activists say they should
America's largest employer will raise wages for thousands of workers, but critics say the company is still far behind paying its fair share.
Lumber prices are up 14% in 2023 after tanking last year, and a lack of supply could fuel another surge ahead of key homebuilding season
Lumber prices are up 14% so far in 2023 after suffering a brutal sell-off last year. Further gains could be in store for lumber as supply shortages emerge ahead of the homebuilding season. "The industry could actually find itself in an undersupplied market during the height of the building season,"...
Mom's card declined by Costco after she tries convenient shopping: "Sam's Club is the same"
Card declined. It is an embarrassing situation for many shoppers. And a scenario one woman experienced while shopping at Costco. What's worse? Her inconvenience added to the wait time of other consumers behind her.
Zacks.com
How to Find the Next Stock Market Leaders
(1:00) - Don’t Chase The FOMO: Building A Strong Portfolio. (14:45) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Radar: New Trending Value Stocks. (38:00) - Episode Roundup: LNTH, MTDR, MGY, UFPI, TRNO. Welcome to Episode #314 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks...
Proctor & Gamble Set to Hike Prices on Household Goods as Revenue and Profits Decline
Proctor & Gamble, the parent company of many of your go-to cleaning supplies like Cascade, Tide, and Swiffer, among others, is set to hike the prices on many of its goods.
CNBC
Luxury retailer LVMH is optimistic as it sees Chinese shoppers and tourists returning
Luxury giant LVMH said China's wealthy consumers have started returning to stores after the country's reopening. LVMH reported its second straight year of record sales and profits, with 2022 revenue up 23%. The company's cautious optimism echoes positive comments earlier this month from Burberry and Swatch. "We have every reason...
freightwaves.com
Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say
Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
IBM Joins Tech Industry Purge With Plans to Cut 3,900 Jobs
"IBM has announced plans to cut around 3,900 employees or 1.5 percent of its workforce following a quarterly earnings report that showed the legacy tech firm missing its annual cash flow target. The cuts will mainly impact workers who remain after IBM spins off its Kendryl and Watson Health units, which will cost the company $300 million in the coming quarter. Other areas of the business could still see hiring growth, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Bloomberg. IBM touted the importance of emerging technologies to its business model, which could help drive modest but steady growth in the coming year. "Clients in...
Zacks.com
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Posts Holiday Results, Sales Up 2.3%
URBN - Free Report) reported higher sales for the holiday period. URBN remains committed to driving overall growth, thanks to its robust business strategies and sound fundamentals. Management has been strengthening its direct-to-consumer business, enhancing productivity across the existing channels and optimizing inventory levels. Let’s delve deeper. Sales Data.
Quartz
Inflation is eating up the demand for low-value smartphones in India
The demand for entry-level smartphones has declined in India as consumers are curbing expenses amid gloomy macroeconomic conditions. Surging inflation, a shortage of electronic components amid supply constraints caused by the Ukraine war, and China’s stringent covid policy have affected demand for smartphones worldwide, according to a report published last month by market intelligence firm Counterpoint Research.
