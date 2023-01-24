ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paul
2d ago

So for 14.99 month plus 5.00 a month. Amazon will deliver you meds that most pharmacies will deliver for free. Don't sound like a deal to me.

Anthony Taylor
2d ago

Check out "Cost Plus", the pharmacy that Mark Cuban developed. My wife pays $35 for a 90 day refill on a prescription that was costing $76 at CVS for a 30 day supply.

Susan Bickly
2d ago

BEWARE. so much is purchased in China. is that where you want your meds coming from???

