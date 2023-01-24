ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

The Flint Journal

Anonymous donor gives $1M for new downtown Flint YMCA project

FLINT, MI -- A donor who wishes to remain anonymous has given $1 million to help fund the construction of a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint. YMCA officials announced the donation in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26, the latest in a string of contributions and grants for the project since it was announced in December.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Hobby Lobby opening new store at Midland Mall this fall

MIDLAND, MI — Hobby Lobby is planning to open a new store in mid-Michigan. The big-box arts and crafts supplies retailer is joining the Midland Mall’s tenant lineup. Its new location is expected to open this fall, according to information posted on the mall’s website, www.shopmidlandmall.com. Hobby...
MIDLAND, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Are you wondering what to do this weekend? Well, Ann Arbor has a wide variety of events to choose from. Activities are happening throughout the city for book lovers, gamers and folk music fans. Keep reading to learn more about five events to check out this weekend, Jan. 27-29.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Sledding, slinging snowballs mark first big snow of 2023 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents took to the snowy streets Wednesday to embrace the region’s first big snow of the year. A snow day for Ann Arbor Public Schools meant kids flocked to Veterans Park on Jan. 25 to hit Ann Arbor’s most popular sledding hill. Patrick Grammatico recalled visiting the same hill in his youth as he skidded downhill with his grandson Giovanni, 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall. The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day. There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. A...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business

Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
BAY CITY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize

For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Eastern Michigan University cancels evening in-person classes

YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has canceled in-person classes and activities Wednesday evening due to snowy weather. The university announced it has canceled all in-person classes and activities after 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Online asynchronous classes may proceed unless directed otherwise by instructor, university officials said. Several Washtenaw County...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

MLive

