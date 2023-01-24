Read full article on original website
NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Anonymous donor gives $1M for new downtown Flint YMCA project
FLINT, MI -- A donor who wishes to remain anonymous has given $1 million to help fund the construction of a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint. YMCA officials announced the donation in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26, the latest in a string of contributions and grants for the project since it was announced in December.
Saginaw Spirit to host 2nd annual PRIDE Night Jan. 29
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Spirit is partnering with Dow and its LGBT+ employee resource group, GLAD, and Great Lakes Bay Pride to host its second annual PRIDE Night at The Dow Event Center. The PRIDE Night event will take place Sunday, Jan. 29, during the Saginaw Spirit’s game...
Hobby Lobby opening new store at Midland Mall this fall
MIDLAND, MI — Hobby Lobby is planning to open a new store in mid-Michigan. The big-box arts and crafts supplies retailer is joining the Midland Mall’s tenant lineup. Its new location is expected to open this fall, according to information posted on the mall’s website, www.shopmidlandmall.com. Hobby...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move
FLINT, MI -- Its paint is curled and faded, and many of the front-porch floorboards and railings are busted and broken. Its stone foundation is gone, and the roof has seen better days. The old Mary Taylor home in Flint’s Grand Traverse District looks like a candidate for foreclosure, demolition...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Jan. 27-29)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Are you wondering what to do this weekend? Well, Ann Arbor has a wide variety of events to choose from. Activities are happening throughout the city for book lovers, gamers and folk music fans. Keep reading to learn more about five events to check out this weekend, Jan. 27-29.
$100K gifted to Northwood University by CDK Global Inc. for scholarships
MIDLAND, MI— A $100,000 gift has been granted to Northwood University by CDK Global Inc. With the intention of funding the education of students enrolled in the school’s automotive marketing and management program. In a release by the university, the funds will be split during the upcoming fall...
Warm weather pushes Saginaw’s ice-skating season at Hoyt Park into February
SAGINAW, MI — Larry Brethauer is no meteorologist or climatologist, but lately, his workload has kept him in tune with Michigan’s weather patterns. Lately, those patterns have kept him from preparing the ice for the skates that typically slice up Hoyt Park’s frozen pond this time of year.
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
$3M renovation will bring expanded offerings to Busch’s in Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter is now offering customers more options than ever before. A roughly eight-month-long project has brought more than $3 million in renovations to the supermarket at 7080 Dexter Ann Arbor Road. The store had its grand reopening to celebrate the new changes on Friday, Jan. 20.
Grand Blanc’s Mintor Manor is All You Thought It Was and More
I have literally driven past this home for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Grand Blanc it was that "cool' house everyone was curious about. What did it look like inside? What would it be like to live there?. I'm talking about the stylish modern home on...
Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
Sledding, slinging snowballs mark first big snow of 2023 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents took to the snowy streets Wednesday to embrace the region’s first big snow of the year. A snow day for Ann Arbor Public Schools meant kids flocked to Veterans Park on Jan. 25 to hit Ann Arbor’s most popular sledding hill. Patrick Grammatico recalled visiting the same hill in his youth as he skidded downhill with his grandson Giovanni, 3.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall. The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day. There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. A...
Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business
Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize
For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
Eastern Michigan University cancels evening in-person classes
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has canceled in-person classes and activities Wednesday evening due to snowy weather. The university announced it has canceled all in-person classes and activities after 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Online asynchronous classes may proceed unless directed otherwise by instructor, university officials said. Several Washtenaw County...
