Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
New Irish pub set to open on Mackinac Island this spring
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - A new Irish pub set to open on Mackinac Island this spring is still a few months away from pouring its first pints, but the buzz is already beginning to build. Plans are for Patrick Doud’s Irish Pub to not only serve a selection of Irish...
HometownLife.com
Milford residents protest new public paths on private property
A proposed public safety pathway in Milford that would have traversed multiple private properties was shot down in short order at a well-attended Jan. 18 township board meeting. The pathway rejection also led to a temporary scuttling of a 5-year parks and recreation master plan that may eliminate any possibility...
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park Due to ongoing issues with groundwater, sites 15, 18,...
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Wednesday Jan. 25
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Wednesday Jan. 25. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
WOOD
Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan
Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Lack of ice on lakes takes toll on ice fishing
Across the five Great Lakes, ice coverage is 4.5%. Typically at this point in January, ice coverage should be closer to 25%.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Heavy lake-effect and first Alberta Clipper of winter will pile up more snow today and Friday
We have two separate snow-producing situations coming between today and tomorrow night. First, we will have a heavy lake-effect snow situation developing for southwest Lower Michigan today. Some of those snow showers will drift into southeast Lower Michigan, but not pile up much. Then tomorrow will have our first Alberta...
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Allendale school board considers hiring multiple law firms to represent district
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Allendale Board of Education is considering hiring other law firms to represent the district in addition to Kallman Legal Group, which was recently hired as the district’s legal counsel in a split vote this month. At a work session Monday, Jan. 23, the...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
