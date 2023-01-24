ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laketown Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Milford residents protest new public paths on private property

A proposed public safety pathway in Milford that would have traversed multiple private properties was shot down in short order at a well-attended Jan. 18 township board meeting. The pathway rejection also led to a temporary scuttling of a 5-year parks and recreation master plan that may eliminate any possibility...
MILFORD, MI
WOOD

Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan

Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy