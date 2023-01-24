Read full article on original website
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Temperatures stay cold through Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a frigid start to Thursday across New Mexico, especially in northern New Mexico, where mountain temperatures have dropped to negative twenty degrees, and most low elevation spots are in the single digits and teens. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Million dollar requests for Albuquerque...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
Arctic airmass brings bone chilling cold temperatures next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Gradual warming is expected as we near the weekend for the High Plains region. Highs on Friday will reach for the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday will be seasonal with highs in the low 50s. But an arctic front arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing bone...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
"CATASTROPHIC" DAMAGE AFTER STORMS HIT TEXAS (4:00AMET)
Parts of Texas are recovering after numerous suspected tornadoes strike. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
City of Amarillo Vital Statistics Team receives Exemplary Five Star Award for 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo (COA) Vital Statistics Team has received the Exemplary Five Star Award for 2022 from the State of Texas. This is the second consecutive year the city has received the award. The award marks the third time the city has received such...
Strong winter storm exits today with cold temperatures remaining
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Bernalillo County (east of Albuquerque), Torrance County, Guadalupe County, De Baca County, Quay County, Curry County and Roosevelt County until noon on Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected across the area under a winter storm warning. Most areas can expect to...
