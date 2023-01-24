ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Temperatures stay cold through Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a frigid start to Thursday across New Mexico, especially in northern New Mexico, where mountain temperatures have dropped to negative twenty degrees, and most low elevation spots are in the single digits and teens. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Million dollar requests for Albuquerque...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Arctic airmass brings bone chilling cold temperatures next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Gradual warming is expected as we near the weekend for the High Plains region. Highs on Friday will reach for the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday will be seasonal with highs in the low 50s. But an arctic front arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing bone...
CHILDRESS, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
ODESSA, TX
CBS News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas

A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
PASADENA, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK

