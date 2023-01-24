Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 6-9 cents, corn up 2-4 cents, soybeans up 5-8 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 9 cents per bushel. * Short covering and technical buying helped...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Strong export report sparks rally in U.S. wheat, corn, soy
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans jumped on Thursday on support from a government report that showed strong overseas demand for all three commodities, traders said. "We had some decent export sales compared to what we have seen the last few weeks and that trend, particularly...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures rise despite Argentine rain
* Forecast Argentina rains weigh on Chicago futures * Wheat extends rise on concern over Black Sea supplies (Recasts with change in market direction) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, though the advance was capped by improved Argentina crop prospects on forecasts for rain across the country's farm belt. Wheat edged higher, extending Wednesday's rally on concern over Black Sea supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. "Most of Argentina will get rain at one time or another in the next 10 days, though the precipitation will be most frequent and significant in west-central and northwestern crop areas," said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.6% to $15.11-1/2 a bushel at 1130 GMT. Wheat was up 0.3% to $7.42-1/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.4% to $6.77-1/2 a bushel. Rains across Argentina's drought-hit soybean areas in recent days have eased fears of potential crop losses. Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/22 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold at the same time of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed Wednesday. About 94% of Russia's winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia's agriculture ministry said. India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers as part of efforts to bring down prices that jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters. The allocation is more than traders' expectations of about 2 million tonnes. The market was waiting for government permission for nearly two months as supplies dwindled at the tail end of the wheat marketing year even as demand surged. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said. Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 743,25 2,00 0,27 CBOT corn 677,50 2,75 0,41 CBOT soy 1511,50 9,00 0,60 Paris wheat 284,75 0,25 0,09 Paris maize 276,00 1,25 0,45 Paris rapeseed 533,00 2,50 0,47 WTI crude oil 80,75 0,60 0,75 Euro/dlr 1,0899 -0,002 -0,147 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans hit one-week high on strong export demand
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a strong export report from the U.S. government. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were strong, with soyoil rebounding from a six-week low it hit on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.26 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 333,900 tonnes and soyoil export sales totaled 2,300 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * Separately, the USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 106,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled up 21 cents at $15.23-1/2 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were $11.60 higher at $477.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 60.79 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
China to import a 'substantial amount' of Brazilian corn -USDA attache
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Corn production in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 is revised up slightly based on National Bureau of Statistics data indicating a better harvest in the North China Plain which more than offset smaller yields in the northeast. Feed mills have resumed mixing more corn in feed rations as higher prices for wheat and sorghum reduce demand for corn alternatives. At the same time, Brazilian corn is now available and priced competitively with domestic corn ... With the arrival of the first vessel of Brazilian corn in early January 2023, China will likely turn to Brazil for a substantial amount of its corn imports."
investing.com
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
(Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. The contract, which was voted on as...
Agriculture Online
Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’
Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat firm on strong overseas demand, war concerns
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by signs of rising overseas demand and concerns about crop shortfalls in war-torn Ukraine and Russia, key suppliers on the export market. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures, which the track the high-protein crop grown in the U.S. Plains, notched the biggest gains, rising 2.4%. * Ukraine's wheat production is set to fall as farmers reduce planting due to the war, with the Ukraine Grain Association projecting that the 2023 crop will not exceed 16 million tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday the agency sees Russia's official wheat crop estimate as "not feasible." * South Korea's animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc purchased around 11,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from the United States in a private deal. * The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 561,400 tonnes, near the high end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes and up from 508,124 tonnes a week earlier. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 11-1/4 cents at $7.52-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat futures for March delivery gained 6-3/4 cents to $9.16-1/4 a bushel and K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 20 cents higher at $8.63-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraubd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 2nd session on bargain-buying, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, although the advance was limited by rains across Argentina's farm belt which boosted crop prospects. Wheat prices were marginally down after Wednesday's rally on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise; soy, corn firm but gains capped by Argentine rains
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with soaring prices for supplies in India boosting prospects for increased demand for U.S. exports. "The country has not been historically known as a major exporter, but they did ship out a record eight-plus million tonnes in the 2021/22 marketing year before shutting down exports in May and now running into supply issues," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients about India.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago corn, wheat climb after weather pressure
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with closing prices; adds context for soybean futures) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures firmed on Tuesday,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, Argentine weather limits gains; wheat firm
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, although beneficial rains across Argentina's crop belt limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after slide with weather, economy in focus
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy, corn crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures ticked...
Agriculture Online
Kickstarter helps launch small Pennsylvania dairy farm
When Mikayla Fasone graduated from Penn State, she stepped into a management position at her family's 100-year-old central New Jersey dairy farm. She served as the farm's herdswoman and manager of on farm agri-tourism, including the annual summer camp, for three years. Then, with a dairy legacy that spans five generations, Fasone, 28, was ready to branch out on her own and create a dairy-farming lifestyle that spoke to her.
