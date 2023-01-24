ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Thursday morning forecast

Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as we go below freezing. There are several opportunities for snow going into the weekend. Your forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s Thursday morning forecast. Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
SYRACUSE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On January 21, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Chelsea R. Gesner., 29, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Chelsea R. Gesner for having marijuana on her person while inside the Wende...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Kucko's Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County

Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-polka-dot-barn-in-genesee-county/. Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County. Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE:...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Kucko's Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk

Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-carpenter-falls-boardwalk/. Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk. Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter...
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death

Rochester police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. Police say 39-year-old Detric Marshall stabbed and killed his 70-year-old father, Charles, during an argument last night at an address on Dayton Street. Marshall was arrested on North Clinton Avenue soon after the attack. He pleaded not guilty this...
ROCHESTER, NY

