rochesterfirst.com
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester
A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
Sunrise Smart Start: Dayton St. homicide, RPD end-of-year review
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Rochester home containing child struck multiple times by gunfire
This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck a house in Rochester.
Woman uninjured after carjacking robbery at School No. 54 by multiple teens
Upon their arrival, police found a 49-year-old female city resident, who told police she was leaving work from School No. 54 when she was approached by a group of male teens while she was in the seat of her car.
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Thursday morning forecast
Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as we go below freezing. There are several opportunities for snow going into the weekend. Your forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s Thursday morning forecast. Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as...
rochesterfirst.com
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
WHEC TV-10
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
rochesterfirst.com
How has the lack of snow in Rochester affected snow plow companies this season?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Plow companies in Rochester rely on our “snowy” climate for work, but with just over a foot of snow recorded since November, the season has been off to a quiet start. The lack of significant snow seen in Rochester so far this season...
Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
News 8 welcomes Brennan Somers to Sunrise and Noon
Brennan Somers joins News 8 as morning and noon anchor.
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On January 21, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Chelsea R. Gesner., 29, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Chelsea R. Gesner for having marijuana on her person while inside the Wende...
rochesterfirst.com
Kucko's Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-polka-dot-barn-in-genesee-county/. Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County. Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE:...
rochesterfirst.com
Kucko's Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk
Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-carpenter-falls-boardwalk/. Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk. Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death
Rochester police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. Police say 39-year-old Detric Marshall stabbed and killed his 70-year-old father, Charles, during an argument last night at an address on Dayton Street. Marshall was arrested on North Clinton Avenue soon after the attack. He pleaded not guilty this...
Powerball climbs to estimated $572M after no winners from Wednesday’s drawing
Nobody claimed victory after Wednesday evening's winning numbers were drawn (9, 17, 20, 38, 40, and 18), causing the jackpot to jump up to $572 million.
