Von Ormy, TX

KTSA

Several puppies die in fire near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the exact cause of a fire that claimed the lives of several puppies Wednesday night. KSAT-12 is reporting that the fire broke out in a second floor apartment in the 500 block of Summit Avenue just after 8:30 P.M. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Driver winds up stuck in a hole after pavement collapses in parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving through an Alamo Ranch shopping center found herself stuck in a hole. It happened on Tuesday night at a Target near Loop 1604 and Culebra on the far-west side. The entire front end of her car was submerged in a large hole in the asphalt. It looks to be about five feet wide, and the driver estimated that it was at least three feet deep. Shoppers shared concerns about what they were calling a sinkhole online.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Apartment on San Antonio’s Northeast side damaged by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries are being reported from the scene of a fire on the Northeast side. The fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on Starcrest Drive at around 11:30 P.M. Monday. The flames were spreading quick but firefighters were able to extinguish...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
myaustinminnesota.com

Texas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Thursday evening

A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County last Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor being driven by 37-year old Rueben Matthew Martinez of San Antonio, Texas was westbound on I-90 at approximately 7:24 p.m. last Thursday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near milepost 195 in Grand Meadow Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
mycanyonlake.com

Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger

A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says

Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Coffee Shops in San Antonio

There is nothing that a little coffee can’t fix. Whether you are meeting a friend, catching up on work, or in search of a caffeinated beverage to brighten your day, we don’t want you to be disappointed with your selection. So, here is a compiled list of the best coffee shops in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

