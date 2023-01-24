SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving through an Alamo Ranch shopping center found herself stuck in a hole. It happened on Tuesday night at a Target near Loop 1604 and Culebra on the far-west side. The entire front end of her car was submerged in a large hole in the asphalt. It looks to be about five feet wide, and the driver estimated that it was at least three feet deep. Shoppers shared concerns about what they were calling a sinkhole online.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO