KTSA
Several puppies die in fire near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the exact cause of a fire that claimed the lives of several puppies Wednesday night. KSAT-12 is reporting that the fire broke out in a second floor apartment in the 500 block of Summit Avenue just after 8:30 P.M. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
Driver winds up stuck in a hole after pavement collapses in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving through an Alamo Ranch shopping center found herself stuck in a hole. It happened on Tuesday night at a Target near Loop 1604 and Culebra on the far-west side. The entire front end of her car was submerged in a large hole in the asphalt. It looks to be about five feet wide, and the driver estimated that it was at least three feet deep. Shoppers shared concerns about what they were calling a sinkhole online.
KSAT 12
SAWS denies damage claim after same pipe repeatedly bursts in front of Castle Hills home
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – San Antonio Water System officials have denied a damage claim filed by a Castle Hills homeowner, despite the same water pipe bursting over and over again in the woman’s front yard. Homeowner Dorian Patrick filed the claim for damages in September after learning that...
KTSA
Apartment on San Antonio’s Northeast side damaged by fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries are being reported from the scene of a fire on the Northeast side. The fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on Starcrest Drive at around 11:30 P.M. Monday. The flames were spreading quick but firefighters were able to extinguish...
myaustinminnesota.com
Texas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County last Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor being driven by 37-year old Rueben Matthew Martinez of San Antonio, Texas was westbound on I-90 at approximately 7:24 p.m. last Thursday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near milepost 195 in Grand Meadow Township.
KSAT 12
Repairs underway to fix sinkhole in shopping center parking lot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers were met with a vehicle in a sinkhole at a shopping center on the far West Side. Police responded to the scene near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 on Tuesday afternoon. A water main break —in the middle of one of the main entrances of...
mycanyonlake.com
Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger
A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
Shooting at Whataburger parking lot leaves police still searching for suspect, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in a Whataburger parking lot on the far south side Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred near Poteet Jourdanton and Loop 410 around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect shot through the...
CBS Austin
Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says
Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
Massive storm causes more than 4,000 power outages in San Antonio
The rainy weather is expected to linger through the afternoon.
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
KSAT 12
5 teens arrested after leading authorities in stolen vehicle from New Braunfels to San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers were arrested after they led law enforcement officials on a chase in a stolen car from New Braunfels to Seguin to San Antonio over the weekend, police say. New Braunfels police said the suspects — who allegedly admitted to heading to New Braunfels to...
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
thetexastasty.com
Best Coffee Shops in San Antonio
There is nothing that a little coffee can’t fix. Whether you are meeting a friend, catching up on work, or in search of a caffeinated beverage to brighten your day, we don’t want you to be disappointed with your selection. So, here is a compiled list of the best coffee shops in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
2 men shot following argument outside bar, suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to an area hospital after being shot during an altercation outside a bar late Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 900 block of Frio City Road, not far from Highway 90...
