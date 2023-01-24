ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chopped Bob Is The Haircut You’re About To See Everywhere In 2023–See It On Jenna Ortega!

By Lisa Cupido
 2 days ago

If you’re ready to embrace a classic haircut with a cool retro twist, we present to you: the choppy bob — aka, the reason we’re all freaking over Jenna Ortega’s latest look. After appearing as Wednesday Addams and rocking mostly braids and bangs, we all gasped in awe when Jenna debuted this sophisticated, yet effortless look that combines the classic shape of a bob with the modern fire of choppy layers and curtain bangs . If you love her look and want to find out more about it (and whether it can work for you), Lauren Udoh, a hairstylist and the hair creative director of WigReports.com , gives us the details on the chopped bob haircut you’re about to see everywhere in 2021.

What is the chopped bob?

It can be difficult to describe the haircut of your dreams to your stylist, so be sure to save photos like these of Jenna and to brush up on your hair lingo. “Ask for an angled bob with soft layers if you want a similar style,” Udoh said. “To get the look seen on Jenna Ortega, ask your stylist for an A-line bob that’s slightly shorter in the back than in the front and gently feathered around the face. The sides should be cut at a slight angle to give it some shape and movement. Finish with a styling product like mousse or wax to add texture and definition.”

Which hair types it works best on?

Not sure if this look will work on you? Good news: it’s flattering on a number of hair types and textures. “The chopped bob works best on fine to medium hair density with some natural wave or curl,” Udoh said. “It is ideal for straight or wavy hair of all textures, including thick and thin. Depending on the desired result, the layers can be cut shorter in the back and left longer in the front for a modern look, or vice versa for an edgier style.”

For added volume and texture, Udoh says this haircut looks great when blow-dried with a round brush or curled lightly with a flat iron. “It requires minimal maintenance due to its naturally effortless feel and style, making it perfect for those looking to try something new without too much commitment,” she adds. “To keep your look fresh and lively between haircuts, consider using light styling products that offer flexible hold while still allowing movement in your hair.”

Christopher Polk/NBC

Chopped bob styling tips

If you took the chopped bob plunge, congratulations. Styling a chopped bob hairstyle is easy and can be done with minimal effort, according to Udoh. “To make it look great, the key is creating texture and using strategic styling techniques,” she said. Here are some of Udoh’s favorite tips for styling this trendy haircut:

1. Start with clean, dry hair. It's important to begin your styling routine with a clean, dry canvas.

2. Use a texturizing spray. To create volume and texture, apply a texturizing spray to the roots of your hair and throughout the layers of your bob.

3. Create volume with backcombing. Start at the crown of your head and use a fine-toothed comb to backcomb your hair gently. This will create a nice lift and give your bob more body.

4. Use a curling iron for extra texture. Take small sections of the ends of your hair and wrap them around a curling iron or wand to add extra texture and shape to the layers of your bob.

5. Finish with hairspray. To lock in your style, use a light-hold hairspray to keep the shape of your bob in place without making it look greasy or weighed down.

