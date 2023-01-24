Read full article on original website
Related
KidsPACK Helps Feed Rising Number of Polk Students
A child attending a public school in northern Polk County receives a backpack each Friday filled with canned goods and fresh foods as part of the kidsPACK program, but he doesn’t take it inside his house when he gets home. “(He) has a hole in his yard and he...
LkldNow
Black Leaders to DeSantis: Reverse Decision on African-American Studies
The NAACP Lakeland Branch held a small rally Wednesday to support protesters in Tallahassee who are angry about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to teaching Black history and the oppression of minorities throughout America’s history. “Gov. DeSantis, I love you, but I hate what you’re doing,” said Rev. Eddie...
City Commission Denies Permit for Bar in a Former Church Building
The Lakeland City Commission was schooled on scripture Tuesday morning before denying a plan to turn a long-closed funeral home chapel into a bar and event space. The vote was 5-2. Following more than a dozen public speakers, many of whom quoted Biblical verses, Commissioner Sam Simmons made the motion...
LkldNow
Two Students Arrested After Gun Found at Lakeland Highlands Middle School
Two 13-year-old Lakeland Highlands Middle School students were arrested and charged with several felonies after one of the students was found with a handgun on school grounds the first week of January. A report from Lakeland Highlands Middle School Resource Officer Cedrick Holton, a Lakeland Police officer, showed that a...
City Reviews Cybersecurity Preparedness
The city of Lakeland’s Information Technology Department is working to adapt to two new state statutes, to update the city’s computer systems to be more efficient and also to fend off any cyberattacks. Cybersecurity Manager Timothy Evans told city commissioners earlier this month that House Bill 7055 now...
LkldNow
Plans For ‘The Chapel’ Bar Might Be Halted by Neighboring Church
A proposal to turn a long-closed funeral home chapel into a bar and event space will come up for a City Commission vote on Tuesday, but it could hit a wall with the discovery that a church diagonally across Massachusetts Avenue still functions as a house of worship. “The significance...
Lakeland Electric Implodes Power Plant with Blasts Heard Throughout the City
Most of Lakeland heard a short series of loud booms at 8:02 a.m. today as controlled explosions brought down two giant structures at Lakeland Electric’s shuttered McIntosh 3 coal-fueled power plant. The first series of blasts felled a 260-foot smoke stack. A second series brought down a 90-foot selective...
RP Funding Center Name Would Remain, Under More Lucrative Agreement
The RP Funding Center will keep its current name for at least five years, under an agreement that is expected to be approved by city commissioners on Tuesday. The new contract means $1.25 million in additional revenue to the city, which is $500,000 more than the city got under the previous five-year naming-rights agreement.
2023 MLK Festivities Will Span 10 Days
Lakeland’s Martin Luther King Day celebration is so big this year, it can’t be contained to just one day. City and community leaders are hosting the Dream Mega Fest for the first time in 12 years. The 2023 Dream Mega Fest is a 10-day celebration that includes the annual parade, a new leadership forum, and free admission Saturday to the Florida Children’s Museum in Bonnet Springs Park.
Back When the Web Was New
Lonnie Brown, a longtime colleague from my days at The Ledger and a faithful supporter of LkldNow, brought me a memory-filled keepsake last month. It was the cover page of The Ledger’s feature section dated Oct. 15, 1995. I was features editor at the time and I had written that day’s cover story on the Life section.
City Unveils Concepts for Munn Park; Vote for Your Favorite
Lakeland’s town square may be getting a facelift and city leaders want your input about how you’d like to use Munn Park and what you want to see included. At a public meeting on Tuesday evening, the city unveiled renderings created by Pennoni, an engineering firm with an office in Tampa, that include the possibilities of:
LkldNow
Resurfacing Scheduled for 31 Lakeland Streets
More than 30 streets will be getting a facelift in the next month. City spokesman Kevin Cook said a contractor will be resurfacing 31 streets beginning Jan. 23, with work expected to be completed by early Februrary. “The contractor will hang notices on resident doors along the impacted streets, at...
LkldNow
Girl Who Loved Christmas Succumbs to Cancer
Mackenzie Orth, an 8 ½-year-old cancer patient who was celebrated with a special Christmas gathering at her Lake Morton-area home in mid-December, died early Sunday morning with her parents, Brittany Henderson and Joe Orth, by her side. “She is the most beautiful soul in this entire world and we...
Police Identify Woman who ‘Intentionally Drove’ into Lake Wire
Lakleland Police have identified the woman who drove her two young sons into Lake Wire early Friday morning, killing all three of them. Police say evidence suggests that 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora “intentionally drove her vehicle into Lake Wire” at about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 30. “During the investigation, detectives...
Art Installation Will Celebrate Lake Morton Area and City’s Cultural Organizations
A public art installation planned for Lake Morton Drive this spring is intended to meld the past of Lakeland’s first neighborhood with its present and future. Lake Morton Place is a collaboration which includes Platform Art and First United Methodist Church of Lakeland. Its location: a currently vacant triangular piece of land owned by the church, between the church lawn and Lake Morton Drive.
Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff
A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
Monument Honoring American Revolution Proposed for Veterans Park
Plans are in the works for a new monument in Veterans Park illuminating a lesser-known figure who played a key role in the 1776 Declaration of Independence. The ode to the American Revolution is a collaboration between the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Polk County Veterans Council and Platform Art.
LkldNow
Four-way Stops Will Replace Traffic Signals at 7 Downtown Intersections
Seven downtown intersections are being converted from traffic signals to four-way stops with flashing lights in a move that city officials say will improve traffic flow and focus driver attention on pedestrians. The conversions will begin Jan. 20, city officials announced Thursday afternoon. “Converting the downtown intersections from traffic signal...
LkldNow
In 2022, LkldNow Readers Flocked to Coverage of Hurricane Ian, Silver Ring, School Library Books
Hurricane Ian, which plodded across Florida from the mouth of the Peace River to Daytona Beach in late September, was the topic of two of LkldNow’s most-viewed articles in 2022. An account of the storm’s damage was viewed by more than any other story this year, and an article about community preparations came in at No. 6.
Mother, 2 Sons Found Dead in Car Submerged in Lake Wire
A 35-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were found dead inside their car, which was submerged in Lake Wire, early Friday morning. Lakeland’s police chief said detectives are “working to determine why the mother drove into the lake with her two children.”. Lakeland police...
LkldNow
Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 0