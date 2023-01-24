Ringgold County Man arrested on Red Oak Police Department Warrant

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Ringgold County man on a Red Oak Police Department Warrant on drug possession charges. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday evening near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak.

During the stop, it was found that 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg of Mount Ayr had a warrant for possession of a controlled substance-3rd offense, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 3rd offense.

Authorities transported Bredberg to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.