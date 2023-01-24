ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland shooting: Eight shot, one killed in California’s third mass shooting in as many days

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
Eight people were shot – one fatally – in Oakland Monday, the third mass shooting in as many days in California.

The shooting was the second in the San Francisco area on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, at least 19 shots were fired at a gas station that is adjacent to the grounds of Mills College.

Police officers were sent to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is an automated system that picks up the sound of gunfire and reports the location to the police.

According to law enforcement, the police who arrived on the scene “learned there was a shooting between several individuals,” but found no victims at the gas station.

Police say they were told that the victims were taken to the hospital on their own.

The East Bay Times reported that a man who described himself as the gas station’s owner said that it appeared that several people had been filming a music video shortly before gunfire broke out.

Oakland police confirmed eight people were shot, and one of the eight had died. The other victims were each listed in stable condition.

No arrest has been made in the shooting.

The Oakland shooting came hours after seven people were killed and one critically wounded in shootings at Half Moon Bay, Calif., around 25 miles from Oakland.

On Saturday night, a shooting at a dance hall killed 11 in Monterey Park, California.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

