Eleven Warriors
The Expectations for Ohio State Football, Joe Burrow is a Buckeye and Cardale Jones Will Play in the Indoor Football League in 2023
The Ohio State football media team kept cookin’ on Tuesday. HEALTHY EXPECTATIONS. Despite back-to-back 11-win seasons for Ohio State, the core of Buckeye Nation has been shaken by losses to Michigan in both of those years. And understandably so. The program’s three goals are to beat Michigan, win a...
Video Of Bethune-Cookman Football Players Sharing Helmets Spotlights Ed Reed’s Concerns About Resources
A video of Bethune-Cookman University football players sharing a helmet has gone viral after Ed Reed’s contract was rescinded. The post Video Of Bethune-Cookman Football Players Sharing Helmets Spotlights Ed Reed’s Concerns About Resources appeared first on NewsOne.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
Exactly What ‘Finishing’ Means to Hogs’ Gus Argenal
Razorbacks heading to matchup with No. 17 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Jessie Lemonier, former Ventura College, NFL linebacker, dies at 25
Former Ventura College and NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lemonier was the SCFA Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he had 79 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks for the Pirates. ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
How a West Chester Basketball Player Became a Division I Dual-Sport Athlete
West Chester’s Maggie Pina is making a name for herself as a dual-sport athlete at Boston University. She received two Division I scholarships for field hockey and basketball and is a top-three-point shooting option for the Boston University Terriers, writes Isabella DiAmore for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Penn State adds two new walk-ons; offers go out: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Jan. 26 include news about two new walk-on additions plus new offers and more. It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Penn State tweets of the day. We start with new...
Penn State adds another preferred walk-on to Class of 2023
Penn State continues to add pieces to its Class of 2023 with another preferred walk-on commitment on the books on Wednesday, Wide receiver Ethan Black, from Davidsville, PA, announced he has committed to Penn State. “I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Penn State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career,” Black said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me.” Black measures 5-10 and 160 pounds. Black reportedly committed to Penn State over a pair of Ivy...
Penn State Announce New Coaching Hire For 2023
After parting ways with wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield last week, Penn State had to scramble to find a replacement so late in the hiring process. But today the Nittany Lions got their man - and an experienced hand to boot. On Monday, Penn State ...
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin announces transfer decision
After exploring all of his options in the transfer portal, former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has decided where he will be continuing his college football career. In a message posted on his social media account on Wednesday, Buddin announced he will be transferring to New Mexico State University. “Thank you to all the coaches who have reached out and gave me another opportunity to pursue my dream,” Buddin said in a message posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday. “[It] has been a long and stressful process and I have spent a lot of time thinking about what’s best for...
