Wisconsin State

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.  Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.  "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Penn State adds another preferred walk-on to Class of 2023

Penn State continues to add pieces to its Class of 2023 with another preferred walk-on commitment on the books on Wednesday, Wide receiver Ethan Black, from Davidsville, PA, announced he has committed to Penn State. “I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Penn State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career,” Black said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me.” Black measures 5-10 and 160 pounds. Black reportedly committed to Penn State over a pair of Ivy...
Penn State Announce New Coaching Hire For 2023

After parting ways with wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield last week, Penn State had to scramble to find a replacement so late in the hiring process. But today the Nittany Lions got their man - and an experienced hand to boot. On Monday, Penn State ...
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin announces transfer decision

After exploring all of his options in the transfer portal, former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has decided where he will be continuing his college football career. In a message posted on his social media account on Wednesday, Buddin announced he will be transferring to New Mexico State University. “Thank you to all the coaches who have reached out and gave me another opportunity to pursue my dream,” Buddin said in a message posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday. “[It] has been a long and stressful process and I have spent a lot of time thinking about what’s best for...
