Sioux City, IA

SCCSD Board of Directors oppose school vouchers bill

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District’s (SCCSD) Board of Directors is opposing the proposed school vouchers bill.

Board President Dan Greenwell proposed a resolution opposing expanded state funding for private schools. The resolutions said the school district opposed to “all forms of education savings accounts/voucher programs/additional public funds appropriated for private schools.”

Iowa Legislature considers removing meat, other foods from SNAP benefits

“Well anytime you pull over $300 million a year out of public schools, that’s a substantial amount of money. I mean it’s projected to take eight percent of the total education expenditures for the district and we’re scrapping by on two and a half percent. And the projections that the legislatures put forward are pretty robust in trying to get the state revenue so what happens if there’s a revenue decline. We got this new obligation the State has to fund and that can only come from one place and that’s public school funding,” said Greenwell.

The board passed the resolution 7-0 to have it sent a copy of it to legislative leaders and Governor Reynolds.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

