Nashville, TN

WKRN

Neil's Dining Dash: Jan. 26, 2023

Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug …. Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony. Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug …. Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony. 988 expands mental health reach in Tennessee. 988 expands mental health reach in Tennessee. Memphis police chief issues...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro

Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro. Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Flight cancellations reported in airports across...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Jury selected in Nashville nurse murder trial

Officials in Clarksville held a groundbreaking ceremony for an exciting new project in the downtown area. Nashville woman sentenced to 70 months after receiving …. A Nashville woman will spend nearly six years in federal prison after being accused of bilking investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee takes on Ticketmaster concerns

Tennessee is leading the way in a Ticketmaster takedown that is happening on Capitol Hill. Tennessee is leading the way in a Ticketmaster takedown that is happening on Capitol Hill. Defendant appears to fall asleep during murder trial. Defendant appears to fall asleep during murder trial. Newsmaker: Challenger Baseball Mt....
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

New evidence revealed in nurse murder trial

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting

A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man flown to hospital after hand caught in meat tenderizer

A man was flown to a hospital in Nashville after his hand got caught in a machine. Man flown to hospital after hand caught in meat tenderizer. A man was flown to a hospital in Nashville after his hand got caught in a machine. Candlelight vigil held for man shot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. New pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in …. Clinical Research Associates are looking for families willing to take part in two different COVID-19 vaccine trials focused on children. Feds: Investigation opened in Memphis man’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Defendant appears to doze off during murder trial

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of the two men accused of killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020. One of the defendants, James Cowan, appeared to be dozing off during the trial. You can watch the trial live here: http://bit.ly/3t7AxWW. Defendant appears to doze off during murder...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Skin cancer vaccine tested in Nashville

There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF Agent warns …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect steals beer from Mapco, hits clerk with car

Metro Police say a clerk was injured after confronting a shoplifter. Suspect steals beer from Mapco, hits clerk with car. Metro Police say a clerk was injured after confronting a shoplifter. Flight cancellations reported in airports across …. Flight cancellations are being seen across the country amid winter weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for January 24, 2023

Food 2 Families: St. Bernard Academy middle school …. News 2's Marcus Bagwell visits St. Bernard Academy to honor them for winning the Food 2 Families competition that benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Bill filed that would allow school security officers …. “I’m bringing this bill to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Renderings revealed for mixed-use development in East Nashville

A new proposed development set to transform Porter Road is underway in East Nashville. Renderings revealed for mixed-use development in …. A new proposed development set to transform Porter Road is underway in East Nashville. Woman killed in Henry County house fire identified. The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester

Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester. Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. US and Germany ready to send tanks to Ukraine.
WINCHESTER, TN
WKRN

‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World

Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. ‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s …. Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at...
NASHVILLE, TN

