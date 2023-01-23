Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Neil's Dining Dash: Jan. 26, 2023
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug …. Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony. Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug …. Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony. 988 expands mental health reach in Tennessee. 988 expands mental health reach in Tennessee. Memphis police chief issues...
WKRN
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
WKRN
Nashville woman sentenced to 70 months after receiving $2.8M through Ponzi scheme
A Nashville woman will spend nearly six years in federal prison after being accused of bilking investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Nashville woman sentenced to 70 months after receiving …. A Nashville woman will spend nearly six...
WKRN
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro. Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Flight cancellations reported in airports across...
WKRN
Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial begins in Nashville with emotional testimony
The trial of the two men accused of killing nurse Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020 began in a Nashville courtroom Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial begins in Nashville …. The trial of the two men accused of killing nurse Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020 began in a Nashville courtroom Wednesday.
WKRN
Jury selected in Nashville nurse murder trial
Officials in Clarksville held a groundbreaking ceremony for an exciting new project in the downtown area. Nashville woman sentenced to 70 months after receiving …. A Nashville woman will spend nearly six years in federal prison after being accused of bilking investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WKRN
Tennessee takes on Ticketmaster concerns
Tennessee is leading the way in a Ticketmaster takedown that is happening on Capitol Hill. Tennessee is leading the way in a Ticketmaster takedown that is happening on Capitol Hill. Defendant appears to fall asleep during murder trial. Defendant appears to fall asleep during murder trial. Newsmaker: Challenger Baseball Mt....
WKRN
New evidence revealed in nurse murder trial
Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives...
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a...
WKRN
Man flown to hospital after hand caught in meat tenderizer
A man was flown to a hospital in Nashville after his hand got caught in a machine. Man flown to hospital after hand caught in meat tenderizer. A man was flown to a hospital in Nashville after his hand got caught in a machine. Candlelight vigil held for man shot,...
WKRN
Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store
Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. New pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in …. Clinical Research Associates are looking for families willing to take part in two different COVID-19 vaccine trials focused on children. Feds: Investigation opened in Memphis man’s...
WKRN
Witness testimony from first-responder, lead detective on Nashville nurse murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday begins the second round of testimony in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 while driving to work in December 2020. Devaunte Hill, 23, and James Cowan, 30, face first-degree murder charges in...
WKRN
Defendant appears to doze off during murder trial
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of the two men accused of killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020. One of the defendants, James Cowan, appeared to be dozing off during the trial. You can watch the trial live here: http://bit.ly/3t7AxWW. Defendant appears to doze off during murder...
WKRN
Skin cancer vaccine tested in Nashville
There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF Agent warns …
WKRN
Suspect steals beer from Mapco, hits clerk with car
Metro Police say a clerk was injured after confronting a shoplifter. Suspect steals beer from Mapco, hits clerk with car. Metro Police say a clerk was injured after confronting a shoplifter. Flight cancellations reported in airports across …. Flight cancellations are being seen across the country amid winter weather in...
WKRN
Pets of the Week for January 24, 2023
Food 2 Families: St. Bernard Academy middle school …. News 2's Marcus Bagwell visits St. Bernard Academy to honor them for winning the Food 2 Families competition that benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Bill filed that would allow school security officers …. “I’m bringing this bill to...
WKRN
Renderings revealed for mixed-use development in East Nashville
A new proposed development set to transform Porter Road is underway in East Nashville. Renderings revealed for mixed-use development in …. A new proposed development set to transform Porter Road is underway in East Nashville. Woman killed in Henry County house fire identified. The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified...
WKRN
Officer in Tyre Nichols case beat inmate unconscious in 2016, lawsuit claims
One of the former Memphis police officers fired after the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols faced a previous lawsuit from an inmate who claimed he was beaten unconscious. Officer in Tyre Nichols case beat inmate unconscious …. One of the former Memphis police officers fired after the arrest and...
WKRN
Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester
Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester. Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. US and Germany ready to send tanks to Ukraine.
WKRN
‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World
Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. ‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s …. Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at...
Comments / 0