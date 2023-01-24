ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in an unknown silver sedan but did not specify what the time Martin was picked up

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hilliard police at 614-876-7321. For additional contact information, click here.

