WTOP
Use of opioid-overdose antidote on the rise in Montgomery Co. schools
After a reported spike in youth overdoses in Montgomery County, Maryland, school district leaders say the use of naloxone — an opioid-overdose antidote — in schools has increased in the last several weeks. Montgomery County schools spokeswoman Jessica Baxter told WTOP that the school system has administered Narcan...
WTOP
Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting
Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
WTOP
Violence in Woodbridge prompts increased police, security fixes; 7-Eleven loses liquor license
A recent spike in violent crime in a Woodbridge, Virginia, shopping center has resulted in safety and security changes near the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Prince William Parkway. Now, the business where the violence happened has lost its liquor license. Within the past week, a fatal shooting and...
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
WTOP
2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
WTOP
‘Keep shedding people’: Does Fairfax Co. pay enough to attract, retain teachers?
Virginia’s largest school system has started hiring teachers for the 2023-24 school year, with a focus on filling vacancies at schools with large shares of students from low-income families. During a school board work session this week, Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith said Fairfax County Public Schools hired 51...
WTOP
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
WTOP
3 suspects claiming to be police break into Montgomery Co. home
Three armed people claiming to be Montgomery County, Maryland, police officers broke into a home, demanded money and assaulted a man in the process. Now, the real police are looking for them. It happened before 3 a.m. Monday in the 21100 block of Archstone Way. Montgomery County police were called...
WTOP
DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children
A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
WTOP
Beware of scammers impersonating Prince George’s Co. sheriff’s deputies
The sheriff’s office in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is warning people of a recent phone scam involving calls with scammers impersonating deputies. The callers are claiming to be from the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff and are using internal office phone numbers, according to a news release.
WTOP
Criminal charges dropped against Prince George’s Co. officers accused of double-dipping
Charges lodged against 13 Maryland police officers and a recently retired officer were dropped Monday by the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. The office said it dropped charges because of new evidence the defense brought to prosecutors’ attention. The accusations, from five months ago, were for theft and misconduct.
WTOP
$25K reward for information after man’s body found in Prince George’s Co. woods
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a man was found shot to death in a wooded area Tuesday morning — and now they’re offering a $25,000 reward for more information. The body of 30-year-old Steven Prescott Sollers was found in a wooded area within the 7700...
WTOP
DC physical education teacher a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
Jermar “Coach” Rountree, has already been named D.C.’s “Teacher of the Year.” Now, he’s one of five teachers in the running for the 2023 National Teacher of the year, the country’s top teaching honor. The pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education...
WTOP
Award-winning ice sculptors kick off Leesburg festival this Saturday
Village at Leesburg hosts its free, annual Ice Fest on Saturday featuring world-class ice carvers in Loudoun County, Virginia. The artists will begin their sculptures Saturday morning. Festival activities are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. This is Village at Leesburg’s ninth annual Ice Fest. The festival was not canceled...
WTOP
‘Money left on the table’: What residents who never file tax returns miss out on
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed up in Ward 7 on Monday to talk about one of only two certainties in life — and thankfully, this time it wasn’t death. With this week being the start of tax season, her message to incentivize people to file their taxes was a simple one: Not filing taxes can cost you.
