ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood

Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children

A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Award-winning ice sculptors kick off Leesburg festival this Saturday

Village at Leesburg hosts its free, annual Ice Fest on Saturday featuring world-class ice carvers in Loudoun County, Virginia. The artists will begin their sculptures Saturday morning. Festival activities are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. This is Village at Leesburg’s ninth annual Ice Fest. The festival was not canceled...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy