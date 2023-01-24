ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shoredailynews.com

Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards

RICHMOND, VA –  Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
VIRGINIA STATE
restonnow.com

Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?

A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Center Square

School district claims 'oversight' led to delay of National Merit notifications

(The Center Square) – Stafford County Public Schools is the latest to join a growing list of Virginia school districts who have acknowledged providing delayed notification of National Merit commendations to some students. In a press release late last week, the school district announced it learned six students were not notified of their National Merit Commended Student status – an honor presented to roughly 34,000 high school students with high scores on the PSAT. ...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Byard Petitions for Specifics on Perjury Charge

Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Office Wayde Byard sought specifics on which statements to a special grand Jury led to his felony perjury charge in a Jan. 12 court filing. Special Counsel Theo Stamos in a Jan. 19 response wrote there were “multiple statements.”. The special grand jury...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Dr. Robert Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy

Robert Kidd, Pharm.D., Ph.D., a stalwart of Shenandoah University’s pharmacy program, is the new dean of SU’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy. Dr. Kidd, who has served as interim dean of SU’s pharmacy school since the departure of Rob DiCenzo, Pharm.D., in October 2021, moves into the role full time effective immediately. Kidd has been a faculty member in Shenandoah’s School of Pharmacy since 1998, when the school’s first graduating class was beginning its third year in the program.
WINCHESTER, VA

