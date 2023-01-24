ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Intel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $664 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
Motley Fool

Why Covenant Logistics Stock Is Down Today

Covenant has been an outperformer over the past year, but the company sees signs of a slowdown. The trucker missed analyst expectations in a noisy quarter full of charges. The outlook for the first half of 2023 could make it hard for Covenant to get back into the fast lane anytime soon.
Zacks.com

IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand

IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
Benzinga

JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
NASDAQ

Tieton Capital Management, LLC Increases Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS)

Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 9, 2021 they reported 0.43MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase...
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad. The Atlanta-based railroad reported fourth-quarter profit of $790 million, or $3.42 per share, as volume slipped 1%. That’s up from $760 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. The results fell just short of Wall Street expectations because the railroad’s expenses were up significantly. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by FactSet was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad’s expenses were up 19% to $2.06 billion during the quarter as fuel costs jumped 62% and compensation costs grew 9% after the industry agreed to new contracts with employees that include 24% raises over the five-year deal.
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com

Orion (OESX) Preliminary Q3 Results Depict Delay, View Updated

OESX - Free Report) announced preliminary results for third-quarter fiscal 2023 that reflected project delays and slower-than-expected activity. The company also lowered its revenue expectation for the full year. Orion’s shares declined 2.7% in the trading session and 4.5% in the after-hour trading session on Jan 23. The company's...
Reuters

Testing company SGS reports 4.1% drop in full year profit

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Testing and inspection group SGS (SGSN.S) said it was aiming for organic growth in the mid-single digit percentage range this year after on Thursday reporting a 4.1% drop in shareholders net profit for 2022.
TheWrap

Comcast Sees Peacock Losses Peaking at $3 Billion in 2023

Despite surpassing 20 million subscribers, Peacock’s losses continued to climb in the fourth quarter of 2022. But executives are hopeful that the streaming service will start to find a path to profitability after 2023. “For 2023, we expect Peacock losses to be up modestly to around $3 billion,” Comcast...

