SFGate
Intel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $664 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Motley Fool
Why Covenant Logistics Stock Is Down Today
Covenant has been an outperformer over the past year, but the company sees signs of a slowdown. The trucker missed analyst expectations in a noisy quarter full of charges. The outlook for the first half of 2023 could make it hard for Covenant to get back into the fast lane anytime soon.
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
Sharpie, Yankee Candle parent Newell Brands reducing its office jobs by 13%
Newell Brands will soon start reducing its office staff by 13%, the corporate parent of brands such as Sharpie and Yankee Candle announced on Monday.
A longtime Tesla bull slashes its price target by nearly 50% as it sees lower earnings and revenue at the EV maker
Tesla's price target was cut by 49% to $180 at Jefferies on Tuesday. It lowered its valuation estimate after Tesla announced vehicle price cuts last week. Jefferies reduced its revenue and per-share earnings estimates on the EV maker. Tesla's price target at Jefferies was sliced by nearly 50% on Tuesday,...
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
NASDAQ
Tieton Capital Management, LLC Increases Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS)
Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 9, 2021 they reported 0.43MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase...
Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad. The Atlanta-based railroad reported fourth-quarter profit of $790 million, or $3.42 per share, as volume slipped 1%. That’s up from $760 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. The results fell just short of Wall Street expectations because the railroad’s expenses were up significantly. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by FactSet was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad’s expenses were up 19% to $2.06 billion during the quarter as fuel costs jumped 62% and compensation costs grew 9% after the industry agreed to new contracts with employees that include 24% raises over the five-year deal.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
Orion (OESX) Preliminary Q3 Results Depict Delay, View Updated
OESX - Free Report) announced preliminary results for third-quarter fiscal 2023 that reflected project delays and slower-than-expected activity. The company also lowered its revenue expectation for the full year. Orion’s shares declined 2.7% in the trading session and 4.5% in the after-hour trading session on Jan 23. The company's...
Testing company SGS reports 4.1% drop in full year profit
ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Testing and inspection group SGS (SGSN.S) said it was aiming for organic growth in the mid-single digit percentage range this year after on Thursday reporting a 4.1% drop in shareholders net profit for 2022.
Comcast Sees Peacock Losses Peaking at $3 Billion in 2023
Despite surpassing 20 million subscribers, Peacock’s losses continued to climb in the fourth quarter of 2022. But executives are hopeful that the streaming service will start to find a path to profitability after 2023. “For 2023, we expect Peacock losses to be up modestly to around $3 billion,” Comcast...
Aerospace major Raytheon beats profit estimates on strong travel demand
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stinger missile maker Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as the aerospace and defense company fed off strong travel demand across the globe that boosted demand for its jet engines, parts and services.
Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase
Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter.
Northrop Grumman expects strong 2023 revenue as weapon demand surges
Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Thursday forecast full-year sales above Wall Street estimates, as it benefits from strong demand for weapons from countries ramping up their defense spend.
