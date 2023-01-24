Will Saquon Barkley’s desire to be ‘a Giant for life’ be derailed by Joe Schoen’s salary-cap vision?

Saquon Barkley is going to be running to the bank, but it may not be in the New York-New Jersey area. The New York Giants running back is the top free agent running back heading into the 2023 offseason. After being hampered by injuries over the last three seasons, Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (fourth in the NFL) to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns and 338 yards through the air across 16 games in 2022. He also shined in the Giants’ wild card win, scoring twice on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

