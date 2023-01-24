Will Saquon Barkley’s desire to be ‘a Giant for life’ be derailed by Joe Schoen’s salary-cap vision?

Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Giants plan to build around Daniel Jones after 10-8-1 season | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are eliminated from the playoffs after losing soundly to the Philadelphia Eagles, but despite the blowout, it seems Brian Daboll and the Giants GM are set on investing in Daniel Jones. A recent presser insinuates they are intending to build their team around the QB, which is a complete 180° compared to where Jones started the season. Watch as Craig and Greg Jennings talk the growth of Daniel Jones.
Report: Saquon seeking McCaffrey-level contract in free agency
Saquon Barkley is going to be running to the bank, but it may not be in the New York-New Jersey area. The New York Giants running back is the top free agent running back heading into the 2023 offseason. After being hampered by injuries over the last three seasons, Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (fourth in the NFL) to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns and 338 yards through the air across 16 games in 2022. He also shined in the Giants’ wild card win, scoring twice on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
Big Blue View
Giants Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley finalists for AP honors
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and running back Saquon Barkley are finalists for 2022 NFL Associated Press awards. Daboll is one of three Coach of the Year finalists, while Barkley is one of three finalists for Comeback Player of the Year. As a rookie head coach, Daboll guided the...
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
The New York Giants have a big decision to make when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. Barkley is set to be a free agent in March and he showed this season that he still has it. He finished with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Notebook: Webb’s Future Career Plans, Thibodeaux Honored and More
The media obligations are done, and the New York Giants team facility is closed to the media until the spring at the earliest. But the hard work is about to begin for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office. Schoen told reporters in his Monday press conference that there...
Giants draft bust explains controversial tweet linked to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Eli Apple got into some trash talking Monday night. That’s not unusual for the cornerback, who had won a divisional round game with the Cincinnati Bengals the day before. But while trying to mock Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Apple quoted a tweet and wrote “Cancun on 3″ with the hands making a heart emoji. You can see it here.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Saquon Barkley talks contract ahead of NFL free agency
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley could potentially hit free agency this offseason, but even after arguably the best season of his career, he’s saying he’s “realistic” about the contract he could be seeking, which could be music to the ears of the Chicago Bears.
Why New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Brian Daboll deserve to win AP 2022 NFL awards
On Wednesday it was announced that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and head coach Brian Daboll have been
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
