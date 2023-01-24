Read full article on original website
washingtoncounty.news
Rubi’s Smak’n Shak wheels in delectable wings
Food trucks are all the rage these days and hometown boy Miken Hooks has taken the industry by storm with Rubi’s Smak’n Shak. What began as a snack bar at the now closed Rubicon Pool Hall and Arcade has morphed into a booming food truck serving Chipley and the surrounding areas. The menu includes wings, chicken strips, fried shrimp, steak and potatoes and much more. Hooks said the best seller is their wings.
Destin Log
Siege of herons: Public art project will put 20 colorful birds around Okaloosa County
Pensacola has its Pelicans in Paradise. Cherokee, North Carolina, has the Bears Project. But Okaloosa County is about to get a siege of herons as part of the Emerald Coast Heron Project, a brainchild of the Okaloosa Public Arts. “Our goal is to put art in public spaces,” said Toni...
getthecoast.com
Destin’s new Chick-fil-A location is now open
Today, Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Destin community will welcome a brand new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The new location, located at 1021 Highway 98 East, opened its doors at 6am, with hours of operation from 6am-10pm. The old location, located at 1063 US-98, closed its doors on Monday at 2pm after...
wdhn.com
Single mother of four gets life changing surprise
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house. Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of...
Pensacola Mardi Gras 2023: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We are keeping track of all Mardi Gras parade schedules and happenings in Pensacola. From parties to parades and bead throwing, Mardi Gras will be happening all through the month of February. Here is the schedule, […]
Destin Log
Walton County Snowbird numbers are up from last year
The Walton County Snowbirds currently have 627 members, with 131 being new members this year. We are ahead of our 2022 membership numbers, and have one more registration on Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Faith Fellowship Hall or the next general meeting on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. at Destin United Methodist Church.
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
defuniakherald.com
Community meeting discusses options for recreation and leisure activities in Walton County
A community meeting was held at the Coastal Branch Library on Jan. 19. District 2 Commissioner/Board Chair Danny Glidewell and District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns officiated at the meeting. The intent of the meeting was to discuss recreation and leisure desires and concerns in an open forum. The meeting was well-attended.
wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
getthecoast.com
Youth Village unveils new playground experience with artificial turf and vinyl privacy fence in Fort Walton Beach
The Youth Village Child Care Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 17th to unveil their new playground experience in Fort Walton Beach. The event was attended by members of the community, including local government officials and donors from the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation. The new playground...
There’s a Fun New Attraction Coming to Panama City Beach, FL
Some fun news for folks here in Kentucky and Indiana who like to vacation in the Florida Panhandle. One of the more popular destinations, Panama City Beach, will soon be home to a brand new, family fun attraction. BigShots Golf is coming to PCB!. In case you're not familiar with...
Ozempic, secret weight loss medicine
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Initially, Ozempic was designed to treat type 2 diabetes. Healthcare professionals, however, said it may also help those trying to lose weight. The drug works by blocking nerve receptors that normally indicate the hunger sensation. “Several things in the body that help you to not only have decreased appetite, but […]
New promenade coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock. It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
where to eat tacos in Pensacola
Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Jan. 24
“Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Mon. – Fri.: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
defuniakherald.com
Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores
Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
Sports orthopedic surgeon helping athletes in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new orthopedic surgeon recently brought his skills to the Panhandle area. The Louisiana native has established himself as a sports orthopedic surgeon doctor with a local practice. Doctor Nelson Mead is a well-established sports orthopedic surgeon and fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist. Becoming an orthopedic surgeon was a lifelong dream […]
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
ssrnews.com
Waste Pro Out of Compliance with Lack of Bear-Resistant Carts
Waste Pro, per its franchise agreement with Santa Rosa County, must provide bear-resistant carts upon request for an additional fee. However, according to company representatives, such carts have not been available and are not expected to become available. According to its July 9, 2020 amended residential solid waste and recycling...
