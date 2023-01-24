ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemary Beach, FL

washingtoncounty.news

Rubi’s Smak’n Shak wheels in delectable wings

Food trucks are all the rage these days and hometown boy Miken Hooks has taken the industry by storm with Rubi’s Smak’n Shak. What began as a snack bar at the now closed Rubicon Pool Hall and Arcade has morphed into a booming food truck serving Chipley and the surrounding areas. The menu includes wings, chicken strips, fried shrimp, steak and potatoes and much more. Hooks said the best seller is their wings.
CHIPLEY, FL
getthecoast.com

Destin’s new Chick-fil-A location is now open

Today, Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Destin community will welcome a brand new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The new location, located at 1021 Highway 98 East, opened its doors at 6am, with hours of operation from 6am-10pm. The old location, located at 1063 US-98, closed its doors on Monday at 2pm after...
DESTIN, FL
wdhn.com

Single mother of four gets life changing surprise

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house. Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Mardi Gras 2023: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We are keeping track of all Mardi Gras parade schedules and happenings in Pensacola. From parties to parades and bead throwing, Mardi Gras will be happening all through the month of February. Here is the schedule, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Destin Log

Walton County Snowbird numbers are up from last year

The Walton County Snowbirds currently have 627 members, with 131 being new members this year. We are ahead of our 2022 membership numbers, and have one more registration on Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Faith Fellowship Hall or the next general meeting on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. at Destin United Methodist Church.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola

If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Ozempic, secret weight loss medicine

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Initially, Ozempic was designed to treat type 2 diabetes. Healthcare professionals, however, said it may also help those trying to lose weight.  The drug works by blocking nerve receptors that normally indicate the hunger sensation.  “Several things in the body that help you to not only have decreased appetite, but […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

New promenade coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock.  It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
crete

where to eat tacos in Pensacola

Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
NICEVILLE, FL
defuniakherald.com

Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores

Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
WMBB

Sports orthopedic surgeon helping athletes in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new orthopedic surgeon recently brought his skills to the Panhandle area. The Louisiana native has established himself as a sports orthopedic surgeon doctor with a local practice. Doctor Nelson Mead is a well-established sports orthopedic surgeon and fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist. Becoming an orthopedic surgeon was a lifelong dream […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WFLA

Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
PENSACOLA, FL
ssrnews.com

Waste Pro Out of Compliance with Lack of Bear-Resistant Carts

Waste Pro, per its franchise agreement with Santa Rosa County, must provide bear-resistant carts upon request for an additional fee. However, according to company representatives, such carts have not been available and are not expected to become available. According to its July 9, 2020 amended residential solid waste and recycling...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

