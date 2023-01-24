Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Intel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $664 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.03MM shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 11.44MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares...
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip
Johnson & Johnson beat earnings expectations in the final quarter of 2022 even as a strong dollar and sinking COVID-19 vaccine sales hurt revenue. The health care giant also debuted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 2023 earnings forecast. J&J said fourth-quarter earnings slipped 26% to $3.52 billion and revenue declined 4.4% to $23.71 billion. Sales were hurt last year by the strong U.S. dollar, which is currently worth more than a euro. That can affect companies with a lot of international business because they have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
US News and World Report
GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
Tissue maker Essity sees bigger energy hit after earnings beat
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Essity (ESSITYa.ST) beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Thursday as price increases and government aid offset energy costs at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue.
US News and World Report
Americanas' Billionaire Shareholders Say They Were Unaware of Accounting Problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira...
P&G sees shoppers reduce purchases amid price hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, is seeing shoppers cut back some of their purchases as they push back on price hikes. The company said Thursday that sales slipped 1% in the latest quarter ended Dec. 31, the first quarterly sales decline since mid-2017. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 6% in the quarter — half of that was because shoppers reduced purchases, while the rest was due to cutbacks in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio in Russia and retailer inventory reductions in places like China, the company said. Profits also fell 7% in the quarter. Procter & Gamble, like many consumer product companies, enjoyed a sales surge during the height of the pandemic as shoppers stocked up on essentials. And even as consumers faced higher prices on everything from food to rent in recent months, they have remained fairly resilient when it came to essentials like laundry and shampoo compared to discretionary items like trendy clothing. P&G has also made sure to offer lower-priced versions in its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad. The Atlanta-based railroad reported fourth-quarter profit of $790 million, or $3.42 per share, as volume slipped 1%. That’s up from $760 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. The results fell just short of Wall Street expectations because the railroad’s expenses were up significantly. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by FactSet was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad’s expenses were up 19% to $2.06 billion during the quarter as fuel costs jumped 62% and compensation costs grew 9% after the industry agreed to new contracts with employees that include 24% raises over the five-year deal.
Benzinga
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
NASDAQ
Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN
A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ
Tieton Capital Management, LLC Increases Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS)
Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 9, 2021 they reported 0.43MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase...
Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...
GE bruised, but upbeat amid a reconfiguration
With a diverse set of offshoots, General Electric said Tuesday it was anticipating strong cash flow for 2023, but its renewable energy business proved to be a governor on broad-based momentum.
3M to cut about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide
3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs, or 10% of its workforce worldwide, according to Forbes. The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.
Comments / 0