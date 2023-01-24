Read full article on original website
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell named a starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been named a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a press release from the team.
jagnewsonline.com
It’s comeback season for the boys varsity basketball team
The Blue Springs South Jaguars basketball team is turning some heads this year. Doing better than they did last season. Last year the boys basketball team didn’t have a great season, going 0-24. But this year they have a record of 8-11. The Jags had a couple of close losses against North Kansas City and Grain Valley. They’ve also had close wins against Rockhurst and Raymore-Peculiar.
KTEN.com
Pottsboro girls remain unbeaten in district, topping Howe
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Lady Cardinals picked up another big district win, beating Howe 40-23 on Tuesday. Pottsboro is now 9-0 in district play, while the Lady Bulldogs drop to 4-4.
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment
Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
