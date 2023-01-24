ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Hartselle Enquirer

This week’s high school basketball standings  

These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
DECATUR, AL
jagnewsonline.com

It’s comeback season for the boys varsity basketball team

The Blue Springs South Jaguars basketball team is turning some heads this year. Doing better than they did last season. Last year the boys basketball team didn’t have a great season, going 0-24. But this year they have a record of 8-11. The Jags had a couple of close losses against North Kansas City and Grain Valley. They’ve also had close wins against Rockhurst and Raymore-Peculiar.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment

Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
INDIANA STATE

