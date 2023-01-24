The Blue Springs South Jaguars basketball team is turning some heads this year. Doing better than they did last season. Last year the boys basketball team didn’t have a great season, going 0-24. But this year they have a record of 8-11. The Jags had a couple of close losses against North Kansas City and Grain Valley. They’ve also had close wins against Rockhurst and Raymore-Peculiar.

BLUE SPRINGS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO