Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
When Jimi Hendrix Was a Struggling Musician He Squatted in Buildings Under Construction
Jimi Hendrix was a struggling musician for years, and during that time he had to live wherever he could — even in buildings that were under construction.
There's Quite an Interesting History Behind Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
In terms of impact on jazz, soul, and R&B music, few can hold a candle to what Roberta Flack has accomplished. Although she is now retired, Roberta's legendary music career gave way to five Billboard No. 1 singles, made her the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, and secured the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
Johnny Cash and Jimi Hendrix Had 1 Thing in Common in Their Music Careers
For all their differences, Johnny Cash and Jimi Hendrix had one thing in common in their music careers.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
operawire.com
Cecilia Bartoli, Rolando Villazón, Mélissa Petit, Andriana Chuchman, Thomas Hampson Headline Salzburg Whitsun Festival 2023
The Salzburg Whitsun Festival has announced its 2023 festival and it will feature a very heavy emphasis on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. “As a musician and singer, I firmly believe in the power of music and the human voice. Therefore, the Orpheus myth is naturally one of the ancient stories that fascinates me most. It heartens me when I read about the wondrous effect of Orpheus’ music: how it could pacify the most threatening enemies — even death — and how it could change lives in a way that would have been unthinkable if he had not desperately dared to challenge the world’s eternal laws,” said Cecilia Bartoli, Artistic Director of the Salzburg Whitsun Festival, on how she came up with this year’s program.
musictimes.com
ABBA Members Now 2023: What Happened to the Musicians After Their 2021 Reunion?
For a decade, ABBA members - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - savored popularity and success through the music they created for fans. The hit supergroup, however, had to be on hiatus in 1982. As early as 2016, ABBA hyped fans again as it...
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Like Moths to Flames Fire Bassist Aaron Evans, Say He ‘Abused the Platform’
Like Moths to Flames have split with their longtime bass player, Aaron Evans. In a post they shared on Twitter this week, the Ohio-based metalcore band said they parted ways with the bassist after what they called "numerous instances" where he "abused the platform" of the group. Like Moths to...
New Album Dedicates Each Song To A Specific Entheogenic Experience: Nutritious' 'Divinity,' Via Liquid Culture
Artist remixer, DJ and Liquid Culture Records founder Nutritious has dropped a full-length album, "Divinity," under his new label, a community of artists and creators dedicated to preserving and furthering the psychedelic experience. Each song on the album — “First Trip,” “Azzies,” “Midnight Muscaria,” and “Tree Frog,” to name a...
SIX, MJ, BEETLEJUICE and THE WIZ to anchor exceptional 2023/2024 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta lineup at Fox Theatre
Spectacular season includes HAMILTON, ANNIE, Disney’s ALADDIN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, FUNNY GIRL and LES MISÉRABLES. ATLANTA (Jan. 10, 2023) – Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is proud to announce that the Atlanta premieres of the four-time Tony Award winning MJ, the Tony Award® winning and 2022 Grammy® nominated SIX THE MUSICAL and the Broadway smash-hit musical BEETLEJUICE will lead the 2023/2024 season at the Fox Theatre. The lineup is also set to featuring the return of HAMILTON, ANNIE, the Atlanta premiere of Harper Lee’sTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, FUNNY GIRL, and the revival of THE WIZ. Season options include the triumphant return of LES MISÉRABLES and Disney’sALADDIN.
NHPR
The Folk Show: Upcoming in-studio performances
NHPR’s Kate McNally is planning an exciting lineup of upcoming performances featuring folk & Americana favorites. Join Kate and special guests Chris Smither, Celia Woodsmith, Mark Erelli, and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki on Sundays from 7-10 PM for special, live in-studio performances. Listen live on-air, online, or with the app. Or,...
operawire.com
Opera Australia Review 2023: La Bohème
(Photo credit: Prudence Upton) The stories on which Puccini based his much-loved opera “La Bohème” (Henri Murger’s “Tales from Bohemian Life”) were set in Paris in the 1830s. Puccini and his librettists distilled from Murger’s diverse and diffuse vignettes of life amid the crowded echelons of poorer Parisian society a throughline of love and dying among four young struggling artist-friends and the lovers of two of them.
