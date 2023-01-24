Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution
A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
msn.com
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit reinstates inmate's lawsuit against prison staff for alleged assault
The federal appeals court based in Denver has revived an inmate's cruel and unusual punishment claim against two state prison personnel, finding Jabari J. Johnson had plausibly alleged the defendants exacerbated his existing injuries when they reportedly stomped on and slammed him. Johnson and the Colorado Department of Corrections had...
‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah to serve time at Club Fed prison which doesn’t even have cells: lawyer
Soon-to-be prison inmate Jen Shah will spend the next six-and-a-half years doing easy time at a Club Fed-style low-security Texas prison camp — where she won’t even have to sleep in a cell, sources told The Post. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who famously once quipped the only crime she was guilty of was “being Shah-mazing” — was sentenced by a federal judge Friday for her role in leading a telemarketing scheme that scammed elderly Americans out of millions of dollars. Despite her criminal deeds, the disgraced businesswoman, 49, and mom of two will be housed in a...
Prison Expert Explains What Bryan Kohberger's Life Will Be Like Behind Bars
"Life as he knows it is over," said Larry Levine, who predicted that Kohberger is now "replaying everything in his head" about the murders.
Georgia inmate sentenced to life for latest murder
Third murder results in another life sentence for a Georgia inmate, but the sentence says the 32-year-old has the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Ahmaud Arbery Killer Transferred To Medical Prison In Georgia
Gregory McMichael, one of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, has been transferred to a medical correctional facility less than five months after he was booked in state prison.
Tri-City Herald
‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say
Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
Smoot delayed in getting gun rights back by Rapp Circuit Court judge
Convicted of felony voluntary manslaughter in the October 19, 2017 death of Jonas "Jay” Alther, Rappahannock County resident Randy Lynn Smoot served his eight-month sentence, then completed a year of supervised probation. Thursday, Smoot appeared in the county’s circuit court with Sperryville Attorney Franklin Reynolds hoping the court would grant him restoration of firearms rights. Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff asked Judge Stephen E. Sincavage to postpone the case a month based on "late Wednesday information about [Smoot’s] recent drinking habits.” "I need [Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office] Deputy [David] Meade to provide my office with a formal statement about excessive alcohol concerns,” Goff told the judge, Reynolds, and Smoot. "Based on the...
Blood Spatter Evidence to Play Key Role in Kohberger Trial: Ex-FBI Agent
Evidence related to the bloodstain pattern analysis is "going to tell a story," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Judge approves OK AG’s execution delay request; death row inmate Richard Glossip’s execution pushed back once more
Court documents show a district judge has approved Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's motion to delay several executions in the state, further postponing death row inmate Richard Glossip's execution.
Richard Glossip, six other Oklahoma death row inmates get new execution dates
Death row inmate Richard Glossip's execution was reset Tuesday to May 18. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals also rescheduled the execution dates of six other convicted murderers. The change...
