Case continued for man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29. Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
